Mchunu Allegedly Makes Racist Comments, Accuses Indians of Exploiting Black South Africans

Mchunu makes racist comments about Indian-origin community during Bhinca Nation podcast, sparking public outrage and calls for accountability. See related articles on social media for details.

This over alleged racist comments made by Mchunu , the news anchor and former DISA CEO, regarding the Indian-origin community in his Bhinca Nation podcast, while Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, a music executive, was present and contributed to the conversation.

During the podcast, Mchunu referred to Indians using a derogatory term and accused them of abusing and exploiting black South Africans. Clips from the interview have gone viral, resulting in a public outcry and calls for accountability. Mchunu later apologized for the remarks. The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) confirmed receiving complaints from aggrieved members of the society, assessing these complaints, and will communicate the outcome.

The commission reminds the public of the right to freedom of expression, within limitations imposed by the Constitution and the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act. The current article does not contain any information about cookies or privacy concerns, and no such reference is present in the original text





SABCNews / 🏆 37. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mchunu Bhinca Nation Podcast Racism South Africa Indian-Origin Community Exploitation Freedom Of Expression SAHRC Commission Public Outcry Accusations Right To Freedom Of Expression Prohibition Of Harmful Utterances Alleged Racist Comments Episode Of The Bhinca Nation Podcast Casual Conversation Internet Discussion Malicious Intent SNS Platform Discussions Verification Ofbillings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu Suspended Amid Corruption AllegationsSenzo Mchunu, the South African Police Minister, was placed on leave of absence in July last year, following allegations of corruption and interference in police investigations. The inquiry, chaired by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is investigating criminality, political interference, and corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

Read more »

President Ramaphosa Defends Tolashe Dismissal, Calls for Action Against Senzo MchunuPresident Cyril Ramaphosa defends his decision to dismiss Sisisi Tolashe from his Cabinet, stating that he acted on media reports and representations made by Tolashe to Parliament. He also calls for action against suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Read more »

Mumbai Indians captain Jasprit Bumrah makes winning start with Tilak Varma's heroicsJasprit Bumrah made a winning start to his Mumbai Indians captaincy stint on Thursday, as Tilak Varma hit 75 not out off 33 balls helped beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the IPL.

Read more »

Ngizwe Mchunu’s loose lips means he will march to PretoriaThe human rights commission is investigating his allegedly anti-Indian slur

Read more »