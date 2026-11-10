Benni McCarthy vows no free pass as Kenya face Bafana Bafana at Orlando Stadium

Kenya coach Benni McCarthy says he wants the best for Bafana Bafana but will not make things easy for them when the sides meet in a crucial Afcon qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Kenya coach Benni McCarthy has vowed there will be no free pass for Bafana Bafana when the two sides meet in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday at 6pm.

McCarthy, who is Bafana Bafana all time goalscorer, admitted he still wants the best for his country but insisted he will not make things easy for them. The first meeting kicks off in Orlando on Friday at 6pm, with the second fixture billed for Nyawo National Stadium in Nairobi next Tuesday at 6pm SA time.

Also read Mosimane recalls Foster for Bafana Bafana's back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Kenya

McCarthy Faces Mixed Emotions Against Bafana Bafana

Speaking to SportyTV, McCarthy described the occasion as a mix of emotions as he prepares to stand on the opposite side of the dugout against the team he once starred for. He said: Now I am on the other side of the dugout and I am against everything that I have helped build to where it is now, so yeah, it is a little bit mixed emotions.

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He added: It is a proud moment, because I am still representing my country, even though I am the head coach for the opposition team. I want the best for my country but I am definitely not going to make it easy for them. McCarthy, who coached Cape Town City and AmaZulu in the PSL in the past, suggested facing Bafana at Orlando Stadium will evoke conflicting emotions for him.

He played there for Orlando Pirates during the twilight of his illustrious career, and he spoke warmly about returning to a venue that shaped so much of his story. McCarthy said: I have mixed emotions, to be honest, because I go home to where my roots are. I go home to a place I called home once upon a time, Orlando Stadium.

Bafana Top Group D Ahead of Crucial Afcon Qualifier

He continued: I go home to adoring fans that always cheered, always supported, no matter what, and I have always had unbelievable moments in front of them. After beating Guinea and Eritrea in their two opening matches last month, Bafana remain top of Group D of these qualifiers for next year's Afcon. The finals will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in the Pamoja region, and Kenya have already qualified by virtue of being one of the hosts.

That means only one team will qualify from Group D, leaving Pitso Mosimane's men needing to hold onto their top spot until the end if they are to secure their place at the finals. McCarthy's return to Orlando Stadium therefore carries extra weight, with the Kenya coach caught between his deep ties to South African football and his duty to beat Bafana on Friday.

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The image accompanying the story, credited to BackpagePix and Muzi Ntombela, shows McCarthy returning to the venue where he once enjoyed so many unforgettable moments in front of the Pirates faithful. For Bafana, the match is a chance to protect their position at the summit of Group D, while McCarthy will be desperate to show that sentiment will not soften his approach.

His words make clear that while his heart remains with the country he represented with such distinction, his focus on Friday will be on delivering a result for Kenya. With only one qualification place available from the group, every point matters for Mosimane's side, and McCarthy has promised they will have to earn whatever they get at Orlando Stadium.