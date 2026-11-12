McCarthy Labels Kenya vs South Africa AFCON Qualifier as David vs Goliath

Kenya coach Benni McCarthy compares his upcoming Africa Cup Nations qualifier against Pitso Mosimanes Bafana Bafana to a David versus Goliath battle ahead of Friday clash.

Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has characterized the upcoming Africa Cup Nations qualifier against South Africa as a classic David versus Goliath contest. The former global football star expressed his admiration for the resources available to his counterpart, Pitso Mosimane, while highlighting the challenges faced by the Kenya n team. This assessment comes just before the crucial Group D match scheduled for Friday at the Orlando Stadium.

McCarthy Reflects on Previous Coaching Encounters

McCarthy drew direct parallels between the current national team setup and his earlier professional engagements in club football. He noted that his past managerial meetings against Mosimane consistently favored the South African coach due to disparities in institutional support. McCarthy previously coached Cape Town City and AmaZulu during periods when Mosimane was managing Mamelodi Sundowns.

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The Kenyan coach acknowledged that Pitso Mosimane always possessed the upper hand in these tactical battles. He attributed this advantage to Mosimane's consistent tenure at clubs with superior infrastructure and comprehensive resources. McCarthy emphasized that his approach during those times was to remain authentic and strive for personal excellence despite the structural imbalances.

He recalled that while his teams occasionally managed to create difficulties for Sundowns, success was not guaranteed. McCarthy described his role as a young coach at the time as one of trying to maximize potential through sheer determination. He admitted that their fortunes fluctuated, with some encounters ending favorably and others not, depending on various uncontrollable factors.

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Tactical Approach for Friday Group D Clash

Looking ahead to the Friday fixture, McCarthy reiterated that Kenya will enter the pitch as the underdogs once again. He stated that if the team executes their game plan correctly, they can compete effectively against the highly favored South African side. The coach expressed hope that the Kenyan squad would deliver a strong performance to gain respect and build momentum.

The primary objective for McCarthy is to use this match as a development tool for the national team. He explained that the staff is currently evaluating the squad to identify the best available players in Kenya. This selection process aims to finalize a competitive roster for the Africa Cup Nations tournament taking place next year.

McCarthy emphasized the importance of demonstrating the right attitude and mentality during the match. He believes that showing resilience and tactical discipline will help in building a foundation for future success. The coach wants his players to perform at their highest level to prove their capability on the international stage.

South African Team Momentum and Match Context

South Africa enters this qualifier with significant momentum having won their opening two Group D matches. In contrast, Kenya holds a single point from their earlier fixtures in September. The disparity in form has led some observers to view the Kenyan task as an uphill battle.

However, McCarthy cautioned against underestimating the Kenyan side based on previous results. He pointed out that South Africa had recently lost to Guinea and drawn with Eritrea in previous engagements. These results suggest that Bafana Bafana is not invincible and can be vulnerable to well-organized opposition.

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The Kenyan coach intends for his team to make the South Africans work hard for any potential victory. He described his goal as making the experienced South African squad sweat throughout the ninety minutes. This strategy is designed to test their resilience and potentially expose any weaknesses in their current form.

Live Broadcast and Fan Expectations

The high-stakes encounter will be broadcast live on SuperSport, providing viewers across the region with a front-row seat to the tactical battle. The match kicks off at 6pm, offering fans a chance to witness the direct confrontation between the two coaching philosophies.

McCarthy remains focused on the long-term development of Kenyan football rather than just the immediate result. He views this qualifier as a stepping stone toward building a sustainable competitive edge for the upcoming continental tournament. The performance on Friday will serve as a benchmark for the progress made by the squad under his leadership.

As the clock ticks down to Friday, all eyes will be on the Orlando Stadium to see if the underdogs can defy the odds. McCarthy's confidence in his team's potential to disrupt the established order adds an intriguing narrative to an already pivotal Group D clash. The outcome will significantly influence the trajectory of both nations in the qualification campaign.