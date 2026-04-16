Mbuyane Warns Pirates: 'Teams Won't Donate Points' in Title Race

Orlando Pirates legend Thulasizwe Mbuyane believes upcoming opponents will fiercely contest matches against the Buccaneers, who are in a tight title race with Mamelodi Sundowns. He highlights the motivation of rival teams to prove themselves and secure positive results, making the final stretch of the season challenging for both contenders.

Orlando Pirates legend Thulasizwe Mbuyane has issued a stern warning to the Buccaneers regarding their final six matches in the Premier Soccer League, emphasizing that opponents will not simply cede points.

The Buccaneers are currently locked in a fierce title race with Mamelodi Sundowns, trailing by a single point with the Brazilians holding a game in hand. Mbuyane expressed that it would be disheartening for Pirates to falter in their pursuit of the league title after the significant effort invested. He commended the team's impressive performances under the current coach, highlighting that the new recruits are performing at a national team level, thereby elevating the club's standing.

He rates the team's performance at 80% out of 100%, attributing the deducted 20% to dropped points in recent matches where he believes they should have secured victories.

Mbuyane acknowledged that finishing second in the league would not be a complete failure, as it still offers a pathway to continental qualification. Therefore, he stressed the importance of securing a top-two finish. He reiterated that the remaining fixtures will be challenging for both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

He elaborated on the mentality of opposing teams, stating that they will not be gifting points. Instead, these teams will be motivated to perform and demonstrate their worth, aiming to secure positive results and potentially catch the eye of scouts for future signings.

When a team like Orlando Pirates is the opponent, Mbuyane explained, other clubs often raise their game significantly. This heightened intensity stems from a desire to either upset a title contender or to impress potential employers. This dynamic ensures that every match will be a hard-fought battle.

During his playing career, Mbuyane was part of Orlando Pirates squads that achieved consecutive trebles and was also present when the Buccaneers last lifted the league title. His insights are drawn from extensive experience at the highest level of South African football.

The current situation demands that Pirates remain focused and aware that no team will make their journey to the top of the table easy. Each remaining opponent will view the fixture against Pirates as an opportunity to make a statement, either through a strong defensive display, a spirited attacking performance, or by disrupting the rhythm of the title chasers. This competitive spirit is a hallmark of the PSL, especially in the latter stages of the season when silverware and continental berths are at stake.





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Orlando Pirates PSL Mamelodi Sundowns Title Race Thulasizwe Mbuyane

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