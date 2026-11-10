Mbeki questions ANC top leadership after 2026 election catastrophe

Former president Thabo Mbeki says ANC leaders should consider resigning after the party's worst local election result and questioned whether the top seven should remain in their positions.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has questioned whether the ANC's top seven leadership should remain in their positions after the party's poor performance in the 2026 local government elections.

He said those entrusted with renewing the organisation may be the wrong people for the job. Speaking on the African Renaissance podcast hosted by Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Mbeki said ANC leaders needed to take responsibility for the party's declining support and the country's deteriorating social and economic conditions. His comments come after reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa had considered resigning after the ANC's dismal performance in the elections.

Also read ANC Suffers Major Losses in South Africa's 2026 Local Elections as DA Strengthens Position

Mbeki Calls For Leadership Resignation

Mbeki said he had been told about a Sunday Times article suggesting Ramaphosa had offered to resign. He said he believed such a position would be appropriate if it was accurate. He said that in all democratic countries, when you have a major disaster like that, the leaders resign and take responsibility. Mbeki said the rest of the ANC's top leadership should consider taking the same position.

Advertisement

How do you continue to lead if you are responsible for a catastrophe, he asked. He stressed he was not exempting himself from responsibility, saying he remained a member of the ANC's national executive committee. We as the leadership of the ANC must be brave enough to take responsibility for what we have done and not done, Mbeki said. I am part of the leadership of the ANC.

I am a member of the NEC. We have to take responsibility for what has happened, including the top seven. The former president's intervention comes before crucial meetings of the party's national executive committee this week. The NEC will consider its strategy for coalition negotiations after the ANC's worst electoral performance yet in a local government election.

Mbeki, as a former ANC president, is an ex officio member of the NEC and is entitled to attend and participate in its meetings. The ANC received 30.76% of the vote in the November 4 elections, its weakest performance yet in a local government election. That was down from 45.59% in 2021. Though it remained the largest party nationally, the results left numerous municipalities without an outright majority, forcing parties into negotiations to constitute new councils.

Ramaphosa Dismisses Rumours Of Stepping Down

Ramaphosa dismissed speculation that he was considering stepping down when speaking on the sidelines of the Electoral Commission of South Africa's final results announcement on November 8. He said he did not know where the rumours were coming from and that whoever came up with such a rumour was preposterous. Mbeki questioned what positive developments the ANC leadership could point to since Ramaphosa was elected party president in 2017 and president of the country in 2018.

He said there was nothing positive between 2018 and 2026, and that there was a lot of negativity. Mbeki highlighted rising unemployment, poverty, violence and crime, alongside the ANC's declining electoral support, as evidence of the country's challenges under the current leadership. He said the economy goes down, unemployment, poverty, violence and crime increase, and the ANC loses massive support, while nothing positive happens.

He said it was time for the top seven to say, like President Ramaphosa seems to be saying, that they cannot continue to lead having produced this negative outcome. He added that he was not saying they must, but maybe they should say that. Mbeki also questioned whether the ANC had entrusted the task of renewing the organisation to the right people.

Advertisement

Mbeki Questions Party Renewal Strategy

He said it may very well be that when the party says ANC renewal, it is giving the task to renew the ANC to the wrong people, which may explain why it is not happening. The former president also criticised what he described as a departure from the values and political culture that shaped his generation of ANC members.

Reflecting on the organisation's history and the sacrifices made during the struggle, Mbeki said genuine ANC leaders should place the interests of the organisation and the people above personal ambition. He argued that members of his generation were raised not to use political power for personal or regional benefit but to serve the broader population.

He said the consciousness that you must use state power to develop your place would never occur to a genuine ANC person, as that is the way they were brought up. Mbeki said the ANC needed to restore that sense of service and sacrifice among its leadership. He warned that some people who called themselves leaders were motivated by personal financial interests.

He said part of the problem is that a lot of people who call themselves leaders are working for their pockets. He also criticised what he called a catastrophe, a term ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula used to describe the election outcome. Mbeki said the ANC must confront the failures that have driven voters away and prioritise its institutional survival over retaining positions in municipal governments.

The former president argued that the 2026 election result gave the party an opportunity to turn its attention inward. He said the ANC should focus on renewal and on taking responsibility, rather than simply trying to hold onto power in local councils through coalition deals.