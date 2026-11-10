Mbeki urges ANC to focus on survival after 2026 local election disaster

Former president Thabo Mbeki says the ANC's worst local election result should push the party to prioritise its survival and confront why voters are leaving.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has urged the ANC to prioritise its institutional survival over retaining positions in municipal governments. He argued that the 2026 election result gave the party an opportunity to turn its attention inward and confront the failures that have driven voters away.

Mbeki's intervention comes ahead of crucial meetings of the party's national executive committee (NEC) this week. The committee will consider its strategy for coalition negotiations after the ANC's worst electoral performance in a local government election. As a former ANC president, Mbeki is an ex officio member of the NEC and is entitled to attend and participate in its meetings.

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ANC Suffers Worst Local Election Performance

The ANC received 30.76% of the vote in the November 4 elections, its weakest performance in a local government election, down from 45.59% in 2021. Though it remained the largest party nationally, the results left numerous municipalities without an outright majority, forcing parties into negotiations to constitute new councils. Speaking in an interview, Mbeki said the outcome liberates the ANC from the task of governing to a very good extent.

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He said the party must honour the opinion of the people in municipalities where it is the majority. For the rest, he asked why the ANC should not attend to the critically important question of its very survival. The remarks come as the party faces difficult choices over its future role in municipal government. The DA is leading in several major metropolitan areas, while the MK party has emerged as a big force in KwaZulu-Natal.

On the immediate question of coalitions, Mbeki backed the possibility of the ANC taking opposition benches in municipalities where it did not have sufficient support to lead. He said the party should not pursue governing arrangements at any cost. He said the party should nevertheless respect voters' choices in municipalities where it received the largest share of the vote. It should participate in forming governments in those areas.

But he pointed to Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities as an example of where the ANC could step aside and allow other parties to negotiate governing arrangements. Mbeki said the scale of the party's decline was particularly concerning when measured against the country's eligible adult population. He estimated that only about 10% of adults voted for the ANC in the latest election. He contrasted this with the party's performance in 2004, when it received about 70% of votes cast.

Party Must Examine Declining Support

He said its support had fallen to about 40% in 2024 before declining further to about 30% in 2026. He called that a disaster the ANC must deal with honestly. Mbeki said the party should begin by examining the reasons behind its declining support. He argued that poor service delivery, while a problem, was not the only explanation for the electoral outcome.

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He said the ANC had previously been warned about the reasons voters were turning away from it through its own internal polling. He said that polling had projected support of about 28% and identified negative perceptions of the party and some of its leaders. He said some of the party's leaders are its problem. He warned that if the ANC continues to bring those leaders forward, voters will vote against them.

Mbeki Calls for Organisational Renewal

He described this as what he had been told were findings of the party's internal research. The former president said the election outcome should also prompt the ANC to revisit its longstanding commitment to organisational renewal. He argued that renewal had been repeatedly endorsed at national conferences but not implemented by the party's leadership. The ANC's 2017 national conference identified renewal as essential to the organisation's survival and instructed the NEC to act.

The commitment was reiterated at the party's 2022 conference, but Mbeki said little progress had followed. He accused successive national executive committees of failing to implement the resolutions. He questioned why the party's leadership had not acted on decisions taken by its highest decision-making body. Mbeki also cited proposals developed by the ANC Veterans League after the 2017 conference.

He said they outlined practical steps to implement renewal. The document was submitted to the party's officials before the 2022 conference, with the league offering to assist in implementing the proposals. Mbeki said that document is still sitting in the office of the secretary-general, adding that no action had been taken.