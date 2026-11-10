Mbeki Backs Ramaphosa Resignation If Reports Are True, Mbalula Denies

Former president Thabo Mbeki says President Cyril Ramaphosa would be right to resign if reports that he offered to step down are true. ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula denies any such discussion within the party.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa offered to resign following the ANC's poor performance in the 2026 local government elections.

Speaking on Monday, 9 November, Mbeki said Ramaphosa would be taking the correct decision if the reports were true. His comments follow claims that Ramaphosa offered to step down after the ANC suffered another decline in support during last week's local government elections. Mbeki said he had heard about the reported resignation offer but had not personally read the article. He nevertheless argued that political leaders should take responsibility when their parties suffer major election losses.

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"When I saw that, I said, I think he's taking the correct position," Mbeki said. He added that other senior party leaders should consider doing the same.

Mbeki Critiques Ramaphosa Presidency

"Because normally, in all of these democratic countries where you have a major disaster like that, the leaders resign. They take responsibility. We are at fault for this, what Mbalula called a catastrophe," he said. Mbeki questioned what positive developments could be attributed to Ramaphosa's presidency since he became ANC president in 2017 and president of the country in 2018.

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"We are now in 2026. What has happened between 2018 and 2026 of a positive nature, that you can point to, to say during this period, positive, positive, positive, nothing. There's a lot of negativity," he said. He pointed to the country's struggling economy, rising unemployment, poverty, violence and crime, as well as the ANC's declining electoral support.

"The economy goes down, levels of unemployment increase, levels of poverty increase, levels of violence and crime in the society increase, ANC loses massive support in terms of the people. Nothing positive happens," Mbeki said. Mbeki called on the ANC leadership to examine its role in the party's declining electoral support. He said the organisation's leaders, including himself as a member of the national executive committee, must take responsibility for what the ANC has done and failed to do.

"I'm part of the leadership of the ANC. I'm a member of the National Executive Committee of the ANC. We have to take responsibility for what has happened, including that Top Seven. And it may very well be indeed that when we say ANC renewal, we are giving the task to renew the ANC to wrong people," he said.

The top seven comprises Ramaphosa, deputy president Paul Mashatile, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, secretary general Fikile Mbalula, first deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane, second deputy secretary general Maropene Ramokgopa and treasurer general Gwen Ramokgopa.

"Isn't it time for that Top Seven to say, like President Ramaphosa seems to be saying, we can't continue to lead having produced a negative outcome of this kind? Maybe that's what they should say. I'm not saying they must, but maybe they should say that," Mbeki said. He added that the ANC leadership needed to be brave enough to accept responsibility for its failures.

ANC Election Results Show Decline

The ANC secured 30.76% of the national vote in the 2026 local government elections, down from 45.59% in 2021. Mbalula described the result as a catastrophe. Although the ANC remained the biggest party nationally, the Democratic Alliance followed with 24.64%, while the uMkhonto weSizwe Party secured 9.76%. The Economic Freedom Fighters received 6.22%, followed by ActionSA with 5.67%.

The ANC secured outright majorities in 53 municipalities and emerged as the leading party in 128 municipalities. The DA secured outright majorities in 12 municipalities and emerged as the leading party in 32 municipalities. The Inkatha Freedom Party secured outright control in five municipalities, while the MK Party won three municipalities outright. The ANC also lost its leading position in metropolitan municipalities.

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The MK Party took control of eThekwini, while the DA made significant gains in Gauteng's key metros, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, where no party secured an outright majority. Meanwhile, Mbalula has rejected reports that Ramaphosa is considering stepping down, insisting that there is no such discussion within the party.

Party Denies Resignation Rumours

The denial followed claims by at least five National Executive Committee members that Ramaphosa had raised the prospect of resigning due to the ANC's poor performance in the 2026 local government elections. According to the reports, Ramaphosa suggested that the party's top leaders should take responsibility for successive electoral setbacks. He was also reportedly prepared to resign alone if the rest of the leadership did not step aside.

However, Mbalula dismissed the claims.

"There's no such consideration in the ANC," he said. "The president is not going anywhere, and there are no such considerations in the ANC of the president stepping down. " He said the party was preparing a report for the NEC to guide its response to the election results.

"We are going to the NEC to get a report which we are working on now, and we characterise it as a doctrine that will guide us to respond to the moment," Mbalula said. He added that the ANC would examine how its election campaign was conducted and identify the reasons behind its poor performance. On Sunday night, following the announcement of the election results, the ANC dismissed claims that Ramaphosa could resign following the party's bruising performance.

The president also questioned the source of the reports.

"I do not know where these rumours are coming from; I mean, whoever came up with a rumour like that is preposterous," Ramaphosa said. He later reiterated: "I don't know where these rumours come from.

" Mbeki further reflected on Ramaphosa's presidency since his election and said there has been a lot of negativity since 2017. "I think the leadership, the leadership, we as the leadership of the ANC must be brave enough to take responsibility," he said.