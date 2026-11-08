Thabo Mbeki Foundation Faces R637,371 Lawsuit Over Cancelled 2026 Dialogue

True North Events & Communications is suing the Thabo Mbeki Foundation for R637,371 after the cancellation of the 2026 African Peace and Security Dialogue. The foundation says it has committed to settle the amount by November 13.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation is facing a R637, 371 lawsuit from True North Events & Communications over the cancellation of its flagship African Peace and Security Dialogue.

The foundation has committed to settle the outstanding amount by November 13, according to its communications company Joe Public Engage. The event management company alleges it was left in the red after the foundation scrapped the 2026 dialogue weeks before it was due to take place. True North says it spent about seven months preparing for the event before being informed it would no longer go ahead. The company is suing the foundation's trustees for R637,371.

Also read Emirates Nourishment Programme Brings Rugby Stars and Breakfast to Cape Town Schools

It is claiming R637,371 in damages, alternatively R732,976 with interest and legal costs. In particulars of claim filed at the Johannesburg high court on October 23, True North says the event was scheduled for September 2-5 at the Mount Grace Hotel & Spa in Mogale City but was cancelled on August 3. In a statement at the time, the foundation said the cancellation was due to fewer financial partners being available this year.

True North says the cancellation came despite the foundation having instructed it to proceed with preparations, requested changes to successive budgets and engaged with it over arrangements for the event. At the centre of the dispute is whether the parties had concluded a binding agreement, despite the final cost estimate not having been physically signed by both parties.

Advertisement

Contract Dispute Over Event Preparation

True North says its relationship with the foundation dates back to 2024, when it was appointed as the management company for the annual dialogue. It was also appointed for the 2025 dialogue. Discussions about the 2026 event allegedly began in February, when the foundation's COO, Lukhanyo Neer, instructed True North to proceed with planning and preparations.

The company says it submitted its first cost estimate on February 27, followed by several revisions after the foundation requested changes to the budget and scope of work. The fifth and final version was submitted on July 13. Although the estimate was not signed, True North argues that the parties' conduct demonstrated that an agreement had been reached. The absence of a signature did not prevent the parties from concluding and acting upon their agreement, the company states.

It alleges the foundation continued to engage with it, requested amendments and gave instructions on the planning and delivery of the event. The parties' conduct, viewed in the context of their established contractual relationship in relation to the preceding APSD events, demonstrates that the parties had reached agreement regarding the appointment of True North and the delivery of the 2026 APSD, the particulars state.

In preparation for the event, True North says it undertook a range of work, including project leadership, staffing and service contracts, guest and crew travel arrangements, accommodation sourcing, venue visits, stage design and technical co-ordination. It also says it was involved in supplier negotiations, financial and budget tracking, production scheduling, safety and security planning, and securing personnel and resources. The company describes the work as substantial, listing project support, administration, logistics, design, technical co-ordination and supplier negotiations.

Advertisement

Cancellation Notice And Legal Claim

It alleges that the cancellation was communicated through a WhatsApp message from Neer. True North argues that the foundation's decision amounted to a repudiation of the agreement because it had already performed work and incurred costs in preparation for the event. The company says it accepted the alleged repudiation and treated the agreement as terminated, holding the foundation liable for the resulting losses.

Its claim is made up of R517,485, excluding VAT, for its own work and cancellation-related commitments, and a further R119,886.25 in supplier-related costs. The supplier costs allegedly include technical, design, stage management, food and beverage management, logistics management and RSVP management. True North says it took reasonable steps to mitigate its loss, including negotiating reductions in supplier cancellation costs where possible. The proposed budget for the full dialogue was approximately R13.67m, excluding VAT.

True North says it issued a tax invoice on August 7, demanding payment within 30 days. After the alleged failure to pay, its attorneys sent the foundation a formal letter of demand on September 18, giving it 10 working days to settle the amount. The company claims the foundation failed or refused to make payment despite the demand. Approached for comment this week, the foundation said it had committed to settle the outstanding amount by November 13.

Speaking through its communications company, Joe Public Engage, it said the parties had agreed to resolve the dispute amicably.