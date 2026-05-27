Mbeki Files Urgent Court Bid to Halt Testimony Before Commission

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki has launched an urgent court application to stop the commission of inquiry into political interference in apartheid-era prosecutions from compelling him to testify, arguing that the process is unconstitutional and the chairperson is biased.

In papers filed in the Johannesburg High Court, former President Thabo Mbeki argues that appearing before the commission while challenging chairperson Justice Sisi Khampepe 's impartiality would violate his constitutional rights.

He has launched an urgent court bid to stop the commission of inquiry probing political interference in apartheid-era prosecutions from forcing him to testify. He argues that the process has become unconstitutional, unlawful and fundamentally compromised by questions over the impartiality of its chairperson, retired judge Sisi Khampepe.

In the founding papers filed on May 19, Mbeki makes clear that he is not refusing to co-operate indefinitely with the commission, but is resisting being compelled to give evidence while his Constitutional Court challenge over Khampepe's continued role remains unresolved. The commission was established in May last year to investigate allegations that political interference prevented the proper prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC)-related crimes.

According to the terms of reference, the inquiry is examining whether, why and to what extent and by whom efforts were made to stop the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority from investigating and prosecuting TRC cases. The papers note that since interference with prosecutions is a criminal offence, the commission may recommend that implicated individuals be criminally charged.

Mbeki and former justice minister Brigitte Mabandla were served with summonses ordering them to appear before the commission on May 27 and 28 to give oral evidence. But Mbeki argues that compelling him to testify before a commission whose leadership he is actively challenging would undermine his constitutional rights and potentially taint the legitimacy of the proceedings.

We have a right to appear before an impartial commission and to access a court to challenge the recusal ruling, Mbeki states in the affidavit. He argues that a summons to appear before the commission has potentially invasive and destructive consequences for a person's rights, including personal freedom and security. At the centre of the dispute is Khampepe's refusal to recuse herself from chairing the commission after Mbeki, former president Jacob Zuma and others raised concerns about her impartiality.

We are thus placed in an untenable position. Either submit to proceedings that we have reasonable and legally grounded cause to challenge or face criminal liability for our refusal to do so. The court papers reveal that Mbeki and Zuma relied on two central grounds in seeking her removal: Khampepe's historical involvement in the TRC Amnesty Committee between 1998 and 2001, and her previous role as deputy national director of public prosecutions between 1998 and 1999.

The applicants also accused Khampepe of mishandling issues surrounding the commission's evidence leader, Adv Ishmael Semenya SC, and endorsing what they described as procedural irregularities in the gathering of evidence. Though Khampepe refused to recuse herself, Mbeki and Zuma subsequently launched review proceedings challenging that decision.

A full bench of the high court later dismissed the application on technical grounds, ruling that consent from the chief justice was required before civil proceedings could be instituted against a judge in terms of section 47 of the Superior Courts Act. Mbeki has since sought leave to appeal directly to the Constitutional Court while simultaneously approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal.

He argues that until those proceedings are concluded, the commission should not be allowed to compel him to testify. The papers repeatedly stress that Mbeki is willing to co-operate with a lawfully constituted commission chaired by a person whose impartiality is without question.

However, he claims the current summonses were issued in bad faith and form part of an attempt to undermine the pending Constitutional Court proceedings. The summons were issued with the sole purpose of securing our attendance at the commission, to appear before the chairperson, with full knowledge of our apprehension of bias against her and thereby undermining the pending appeal proceedings and our constitutional rights, Mbeki states.

He further accuses the commission of abusing its coercive powers in an effort to force participation before the Constitutional Court has ruled on whether Khampepe can lawfully continue presiding over the inquiry. The commission's attempts to enforce compliance is an abuse, the papers read. The commission knows that the chairperson's sitting may be declared unlawful. Mbeki also argues that the timing of the summonses is deeply suspicious.

According to the affidavit, the commission had possessed information relating to him since at least February this year, yet only moved to issue subpoenas after the Constitutional Court appeal process had already begun. This sequence of events suggests an intentional effort to pressure Mbeki into testifying before his legal challenge is resolved.

The case raises significant questions about the independence of judicial commissions and the rights of individuals to challenge perceived bias without being compelled to participate in proceedings they consider tainted. If the court grants Mbeki's application, it may set a precedent for other witnesses who have raised similar concerns. The commission's work is already under scrutiny, and this legal battle could further delay its findings.

Observers note that the outcome will have implications for accountability regarding apartheid-era crimes and the integrity of post-apartheid institutions. Mbeki's legal team is expected to argue that the commission cannot function legitimately if its chairperson is subject to a pending appeal on bias. They contend that forcing testimony now could render any eventual findings vulnerable to challenge.

The urgency of the application reflects Mbeki's desire to avoid being placed in a position where he must either comply with what he sees as an unfair process or risk criminal sanctions. The high court will hear the matter soon, and a ruling is expected to clarify the balance between the commission's mandate and individual constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, the commission continues its work, but this legal challenge casts a shadow over its proceedings. The case highlights ongoing tensions in South Africa's transitional justice landscape, where former leaders confront allegations of political interference in prosecutions. Mbeki's insistence on a fair process underscores the importance of impartiality in truth-seeking mechanisms. The court's decision will be closely watched by legal experts and human rights advocates





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