Mbeki Defends Ramaphosa in Phala Phala Saga

Former President Thabo Mbeki has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa's handling of the Phala Phala farm saga, calling the matter a private business matter. This comes as the Constitutional Court has paved the way for an impeachment process against Ramaphosa. The EFF has otherwise condemned Ramaphosa for using legal mechanisms to evade accountability.

Former President Thabo Mbeki defends President Cyril Ramaphosa 's handling of the Phala Phala farm saga, calling the matter a private business matter and not the ANC 's.

Mbeki's statements come as the Constitutional Court has paved the way for an impeachment process against Ramaphosa by sending the Section 89 panel's report back to parliament, which had previously declined to adopt the report. The African Transformation Movement has turned to the Constitutional Court to gain approval for the impeachment process. The EFF has condemned Ramaphosa for using legal mechanisms to evade accountability





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Thabo Mbeki Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Farm Saga Impeachment Process Constitutional Court ANC African Transformation Movement EFF

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