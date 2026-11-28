Former President Thabo Mbeki and Cyril Ramaphosa use Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's funeral to debate the ANC's drop from 70 to 30 percent support.

Former President Thabo Mbeki and current President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in a public ideological exchange during the funeral service for former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. The event, held to honor the late leader, became a platform for addressing the African National Congress's significant political challenges and shifting voter loyalty.

Mbeki Questions The 70 Percent To 30 Percent Drop

Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka passed away on November 20 at the age of 71 due to health complications following a medical procedure. Mbeki used the occasion to highlight the drastic decline in electoral support for the ruling party since her involvement in the political sphere. He noted that during the 2004 general election, which was the last one Mlambo-Ngcuka participated in, the ANC secured 70 percent of the popular vote.

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Mbeki emphasized that an introspection is strictly necessary to understand how support fell from that 70 percent mark in 2004 to just 30 percent in the projected 2026 elections. He stated he was certain she would have wept to see the masses desert the party, asking what went wrong in the interim decades.

Ramaphosa Demands Truthful Internal Accountability

Cyril Ramaphosa responded directly to Mbeki's comments, acknowledging the validity of the concerns raised by his predecessor. Ramaphosa stated that these are matters the party must discuss within its own confines, emphasizing the need for candor. He argued that discussions must begin by determining where the current problems within the ANC actually started and identifying their true origins.

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The current ANC president insisted that any internal debate must be as truthful as possible to address the root causes of the party's current struggles. His response served as a counterpoint to Mbeki, suggesting that while the diagnosis of decline is correct, the prescription for fixing it requires a deeper, more honest look at historical failures rather than just comparing percentages.

Unified Call For Leaders Of Mlambo-Ngcuka's Stature

Despite the sharp rhetorical exchange regarding the party's trajectory, both former and current leadership found common ground on the character of the deceased leader. They agreed that both the ANC and the country urgently need more leaders who possess the integrity and capability demonstrated by Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka.

The funeral service thus served as a dual narrative. It was a moment to mourn a significant political figure while simultaneously providing a stage for the highest levels of party leadership to critique each other's tenure and the party's overall performance over the last two decades.

Implications For The 2026 Electoral Strategy

The public nature of this disagreement signals ongoing tension within the ANC as it approaches the 2026 electoral cycle. With support projected to sit at 30 percent, the party faces immense pressure to implement the introspection Mbeki demanded and the truthful accountability Ramaphosa called for. The outcome of these internal discussions will likely shape the strategic direction of the party in the lead-up to the next general election.