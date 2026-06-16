Mbappé's Record-Breaking Double Seals France's World Cup opener win Over Senegal

Kylian Mbappé scored two goals to become France's all-time top scorer as they beat Senegal 3-1 in their World Cup opener. Mbappé's second-half strike and late long-range effort moved him to 58 international goals, surpassing Olivier Giroud. Michael Olise's creative influence was pivotal in the win, and a late penalty appeal for Senegal was denied.

Kylian Mbappé marked his return to the World Cup stage with two magnificent goals, propelling him to become France 's all-time leading scorer in a dominant second-half display against Senegal .

The Real Madrid forward's first strike broke the deadlock after a frustrating first half where Senegal looked the more threatening side. His second, a thunderous long-range effort in stoppage time, sealed a 3-1 victory and took his international tally to 58 goals, surpassing Olivier Giroud's record.

The match also featured a debut goal from Bradley Barcola and a consolation for Senegal's Ibrahim Mbaye, but the night belonged to Mbappé, whose achievements now see him surpass the World Cup goal totals of both Pelé and Lionel Messi, sitting just two behind Miroslav Klose's all-time tournament record. The French performance, initially labored, exploded into life post-interval, with the vast array of attacking talent on display-including a standout creative performance from Michael Olise-hinting at the terrifying potential of this squad.

The game was not without controversy, as a late penalty appeal involving Mbappé and Sadio Mané was dismissed by referee Alireza Faghani after a VAR check, with the official determining that Mbappé had initiated the contact. Deschamps' side now look like formidable favorites, with their depth and quality in attack suggesting they can navigate the tournament even when not at their absolute best.

The second half served as both a warning and a reminder ofFrance's devastating capabilities when their creative players, such as Olise and Dembélé, are afforded space. Senegal, despite a promising first half, were ultimately overwhelmed by a French team that appears to be peaking at the right moment.

Mbappé's historic night, coupled with the emergence of influential figures like Olise, sets a compelling narrative for France's World Cup campaign, with the 27-year-old striker eyeing not just this tournament but potentially two more in his career. The match underscores a transition in French football, where Mbappé's legacy is being cemented in real time, even as a new generation of playmakers steps onto the global stage.

From tactical shifts to individual brilliance, the opener provided a multifaceted glimpse into what might unfold in the weeks ahead, as Les Bleus balance the weight of expectation with an embarrassment of attacking riches. The victory sends a clear message to the rest of the world: this French team, built around Mbappé but powered by many, is ready to mount a serious challenge for the trophy





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