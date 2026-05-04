Mbalula Issues Ultimatum: ANC Members Must Choose Between ANC and SACP in 2026 Elections

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has given ANC members until May 11th to declare whether they will campaign for the ANC or the SACP in the 2026 local government elections, signaling a firm stance against divided loyalties.

Following a visit by the African National Congress ( ANC ) National Working Committee (NWC) to Nelson Mandela Bay , ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula addressed the media, firmly outlining the party's position regarding its members' involvement with other political organizations, specifically the South Africa n Communist Party ( SACP ).

The NWC visit concluded with a clear directive to all ANC members: they have until May 11th to formally declare which party they will actively campaign for in the upcoming 2026 local government elections. Mbalula emphasized that this is not a new development, but a reiteration of a previously established deadline.

He was unequivocal in his statement regarding the ANC's relationship with the SACP, stating that the ANC has concluded its discussions with the communist party and is now focused on its own electoral strategy. He expressed frustration with repeated questions about the SACP, asserting that the SACP has made its own decision to contest the elections and the ANC has made its own. The core message delivered was a demand for clarity and commitment from ANC members.

They must choose whether to dedicate their campaigning efforts to the ANC or to the SACP, and this choice must be formally communicated through the ANC's organizational structure, from the branch level up to the national Secretary-General. Mbalula clarified that while members are permitted to maintain their affiliation with the SACP, active campaigning for another party during the election period is incompatible with supporting the ANC's electoral objectives. He stressed that attempting to work for both parties simultaneously is unacceptable.

This directive aims to ensure a unified and focused campaign effort from the ANC, eliminating potential conflicts of interest and maximizing the party's chances of success in the 2026 local government elections. The decision reflects a strategic move by the ANC to consolidate its support base and address concerns about divided loyalties among its members. The emphasis on a formal declaration underscores the importance the ANC places on transparency and accountability in its electoral process.

The NWC visit to Nelson Mandela Bay was likely prompted by concerns about potential fragmentation of support within the region, given the historical and ongoing relationship between the ANC and the SACP. The directive is intended to preemptively address these concerns and ensure that ANC members are fully aligned with the party's electoral goals. The situation highlights the complex dynamics within the ANC-led alliance, where tensions between different constituent parties occasionally surface, particularly during election periods.

Mbalula's firm stance signals the ANC's determination to assert its own political agenda and maintain control over its electoral strategy. The deadline of May 11th provides a clear timeframe for members to make their decision and allows the ANC to assess the level of support it can rely on for the upcoming elections. The communication of this decision through the established ANC structures ensures that the process is transparent and accountable, minimizing the potential for disputes or misunderstandings.

The directive also serves as a warning to members who may be considering supporting other parties while simultaneously claiming allegiance to the ANC. The ANC is clearly signaling that it expects its members to prioritize the party's interests during the election period. The statement regarding cookies and user data collection appears unrelated to the core political news and likely represents standard website privacy policy information





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