Max Verstappen Urges Formula 1 to Force Changes to Power Unit Regulations

Max Verstappen, a four-time F1 champion, has expressed his concerns about the current power unit regulations in Formula 1, stating that it is 'mentally not doable' to continue competing if the series does not change the rules for 2027. The league currently employs a 50-50 split between conventional combustion power and electrical elements, but F1 had agreed in principle earlier this month on a 60-40 split in favor of the combustion engine. However, several manufacturers have since backtracked, with some calling for a delay to the changes until 2028. Verstappen joined Williams driver Carlos Sainz in urging the FIA to force the changes to be made, stating that the new cars are like Mario Kart and the battery-boosted passing is 'anti-racing.' Multiple teams, including Verstappen's own team, Red Bull, and Mercedes, would also like to see the rules changed.

Max Verstappen said it is 'mentally not doable' to keep competing in F1 if the series doesn't change its power unit regulations for 2027. The league currently employs a 50-50 split between conventional combustion power and electrical elements.

F1 had agreed in principle earlier this month on a 60-40 split in favor of the combustion engine, a move that Verstappen called a 'very positive step' on Thursday. However, several manufacturers have since backtracked, with some calling for a delay to the changes until 2028.

As a result, Verstappen joined Williams driver Carlos Sainz in urging the FIA to force the changes to be made. The Dutch driver has likened the new cars to Mario Kart and called the battery-boosted passing 'anti-racing,' while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso has deemed F1 the 'battery world championship'. Multiple teams, including Verstappen's own team, Red Bull, and Mercedes, would also like to see the rules changed.

The current F1 standings show Verstappen sitting seventh with 28 points, 78 behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli





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Max Verstappen Formula 1 Power Unit Regulations Changes Battery-Boosted Passing Anti-Racing New Cars Mario Kart Carlos Sainz Red Bull Mercedes Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Kimi Antonelli FIA F1 Management

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