Max Verstappen Urges F1 To Change Power Unit Regulations

F1's highly technical and rule-laden nature can be described as mentally not doable for many star drivers. Max Verstappen, a four-time world champion, criticized the current regulations and suggested battery-boosted passing as 'anti-racing', prompting a suggestion of changes, including 60-40 in favor of combustion towards a delay.

Max Verstappen said F1 might drive out one of its best racers if rules don't change for power unit regulations in 2027. The current split is 50-50 between combustion and electrical elements, with F1 considering a future 60-40 favor for combustion.

However, several manufacturers called for delay until 2028. Several teams, including Red Bull and Mercedes, would also like rules changed. Verstappen described the new cars like Mario Kart and called battery-boosted passing 'anti-racing'. Fernando Alonso called F1 the 'battery world championship'.

FIA must force changes to suit F1's best interest, in case manufacturers and teams opt for delay for fear of losing an advantage





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Formula 1 Max Verstappen Carlos Sainz Red Bull Mercedes Carlos Sainz Red Bull Mercedes Canceled Delay Power Unit Regulations

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Max Verstappen Urges Formula 1 to Force Changes to Power Unit RegulationsMax Verstappen, a four-time F1 champion, has expressed his concerns about the current power unit regulations in Formula 1, stating that it is 'mentally not doable' to continue competing if the series does not change the rules for 2027. The league currently employs a 50-50 split between conventional combustion power and electrical elements, but F1 had agreed in principle earlier this month on a 60-40 split in favor of the combustion engine. However, several manufacturers have since backtracked, with some calling for a delay to the changes until 2028. Verstappen joined Williams driver Carlos Sainz in urging the FIA to force the changes to be made, stating that the new cars are like Mario Kart and the battery-boosted passing is 'anti-racing.' Multiple teams, including Verstappen's own team, Red Bull, and Mercedes, would also like to see the rules changed.

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