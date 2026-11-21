Red Bull driver Max Verstappen secures pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix after Mercedes Kimi Antonelli receives a grid penalty.

Max Verstappen claimed the pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, securing the top spot after Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli received a five-place grid penalty. The newly crowned world champion Antonelli finished second quickest in qualifying with a time of 1:33.893, trailing Verstappen by 0.258 seconds. Despite Antonelli topping the speed charts, the penalty moved the Italian driver down the order, handing the crucial starting advantage to the Red Bull driver.

Qualifying Results and Grid Penalties

Kimi Antonelli, who recently broke records to become the youngest Formula One world champion in history, had set the pace for Mercedes in the session. His fastest lap of 1:33.893 demonstrated strong performance on the street circuit. However, an internal combustion engine change incurred a mandatory five-place grid drop. This penalty altered the final standings, promoting Max Verstappen from second to first on the starting grid for Saturday night's race.

Also read Rain disrupts opening Las Vegas Grand Prix session

Russell Dominates Practice Sessions

George Russell led a Mercedes one-two in the final practice before qualifying, capitalizing on dry conditions to outpace Antonelli. Russell clocked a fastest lap of 1:34.041, beating his teammate by 0.911 seconds. This performance followed a strong showing in the second practice session earlier on Thursday, where Russell also set the fastest time of 1:47.272. The British driver currently sits third in the championship standings with 262 points, trailing Verstappen with three races remaining in the season.

Weather Challenges and Track Conditions

The weekend commenced with severe weather disruptions, as torrential rain during the first practice session on Thursday prevented any driver from completing a timed lap. Temperatures hovered around 54 degrees Fahrenheit, creating a slippery track with significant puddles. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen described the conditions as similar to an ice rink due to low grip and cold tires. Alpine driver Franco Colapinto highlighted the dangers when his car aquaplaned on the final lap, narrowly avoiding the barriers.

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Competitor Standings and Next Steps

McLaren's Lando Norris finished third in qualifying with a time of 1:35.015, just ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who took fourth place. Alpine's Franco Colapinto secured fifth position, trailing Russell by 1.157 seconds, while Verstappen managed only sixth fastest in practice. The Las Vegas Grand Prix serves as the 21st of 23 rounds this season. Teams are now focused on preparing for the main event, scheduled for Saturday night with the race starting at 06:00 on Sunday morning in South Africa.

Championship Implications for Drivers

Kimi Antonelli has already clinched the 2024 title, ending the championship battle early and allowing him to focus on race performance. Max Verstappen remains in contention for the drivers' championship as the season approaches its final stages. The grid penalty for Antonelli adds strategic complexity to the qualifying outcomes. Russell's consistent speed in both practice and qualifying positions Mercedes strongly for the podium, challenging the dominance of Red Bull and Ferrari.