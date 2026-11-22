Max Verstappen won a wild Las Vegas Grand Prix with 35 lead changes, holding off Kimi Antonelli and George Russell. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took second and third for McLaren, while Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc collided again.

Max Verstappen produced a brilliant drive to win a wild Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, holding off spirited attacks to claim the 75th win of his career.

The Red Bull driver finished just over half a second ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, with Oscar Piastri third in a double podium for McLaren. Verstappen started on pole and retained the lead early, but faced constant pressure from Mercedes' George Russell, who pulled off several overtakes only for Verstappen to regain the lead within a few corners. The race saw a jaw-dropping 35 lead changes, with slipstream making it nearly impossible to break away.

Also read Antonelli quickest but Verstappen on pole for Vegas Grand Prix

Verstappen Reacts To Crazy Race

Crazy, I mean really, really surreal, something that I have never seen before in Formula One myself, Verstappen said. I think in the beginning we had the deployment correct, and people were learning and watching what you were doing. We had it set up well, but crazy amount of fighting. The slipstream was so big that it was just impossible to drive off.

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Very happy with such a crazy race to come out on top. Newly crowned champion Kimi Antonelli emerged as Verstappen's biggest threat, passing Russell for second on lap 39 and scrapping relentlessly for the remainder of the race.

However, a deployment issue caused the Italian to drop from P2 to P4 on the final lap, allowing Norris and Piastri to force their way onto the podium. Russell's challenge ended abruptly on lap 48 when he locked up and clipped a wall, slipping down to P8 and later being passed by Williams' Carlos Sainz on the final run. It was a horror last few laps for Mercedes after Antonelli had run strongly.

I think that must have been the most chaotic race ever in the history of Formula One, Norris said. I didn't know what was happening half the time. It had everything. It was tough.

A fun day. Chaotic. But a fun day. Teammate Piastri added: They say Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and I think that was pretty entertaining.

Hamilton And Leclerc Clash Again

Every time you caught the back of the train or you overtook someone you thought you were going to win the race by 10 seconds, but then you'd get ahead and suddenly realise that the slipstream was doing a lot of help. Behind the leaders, Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc collided again on lap 38, banging wheels in a fight for sixth place with 12 laps remaining.

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Leclerc hit Hamilton's rear left tyre, causing the seven-time champion to spin, and was hit with a 10-second time penalty for the contact. Hamilton also served a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in an earlier battle with Norris. Hamilton eventually finished seventh, with Leclerc crossing in 10th.

It marked another stormy episode between the two Ferrari drivers, with Hamilton at one stage urging the pit team to tell Leclerc to back off as he attempted to chase the leading pack. The pair had also clashed at the Mexican Grand Prix on the opening lap, wrecking the team's hopes of victory. Behind Antonelli's fourth-place finish, Pierre Gasly took an impressive fifth, with teammate Franco Colapinto backing it up well with sixth place for crucial team points.

Sainz finished eighth, followed by Russell and Leclerc. The other Red Bull, Isack Hadjar, also challenged Verstappen for the lead but suffered a front wing issue and dropped back to finish P14. Verstappen's victory leaves him second in the standings with 304 points, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton third on 267 points. Russell is fourth with 264 points, the same total as Norris.

Championship Drama And Tensions Rise

The drivers' championship was already settled in Antonelli's favour before the race. The pre-race build-up had been dominated by talk of tension between Verstappen and Russell, who had been irked by the Dutch driver during Friday's final practice. Russell had angrily declared that somebody has got to stand up to that guy, and for long periods of Saturday's thriller the 28-year-old British driver seemed determined to take on the challenge.

With the win, Verstappen boosted his chances of finishing second behind Antonelli in the championship. The chaotic race will be remembered for its record number of lead changes and the dramatic final laps that reshaped the podium.