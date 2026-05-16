Maverick McNealy Seizes Lead in PGA Championship

Maverick McNealy made an eagle and two birdies in a five-hole span to seize the lead late in Friday's second round of the PGA Championship as cold, windy conditions helped cause carnage at Aronimink.

Maverick McNealy seized the lead in the second round of the PGA Championship with an eagle and two birdies in a five-hole span, despite cold and windy conditions at Aronimink .

The 30-year-old American, in only his 14th major start, began on the back nine and landed his approach inches from the hole for a tap-in birdie at 10. He answered a bogey at 15 with an eagle at the par-five 16th, holing out a 54-foot blast from a bunker.

The world number 33 tied the lead on a 12-foot birdie putt at the first hole and reached five-under for the solo lead by blasting out of a bunker to 18 feet at the second hole and sinking the birdie putt. Compatriot Alex Smalley closed with a birdie to shoot one-under par 69 and stand second on four-under 136 while Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, American Chris Gotterup and South African Aldrich Potgieter shared third on 137.

Potgieter was set to reach the clubhouse in the lead but a bogey-bogey finish for 70 doomed the 21-year-old's bid to become the youngest 36-hole major leader since Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters. It was difficult, it was chilly this morning, the wind was up, some of the hole locations are very difficult. They're right on the top of a crown. Just really battled all day, it was very hard out there.

It was cold. There were some pins it didn't even look like were on the green. I played well, this morning was windy. Plus it was freezing cold, and that made it very difficult.

Spain's Jon Rahm, a two-time major winner, was on the course on three-under along with Germany's Stephan Jaeger. Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler, third-ranked Cameron Young and fellow American Justin Thomas, a two-time major winner, were in the clubhouse on 138 with Spain's David Puig. Scheffler tumbled from a share of the lead with three bogeys in his first four holes but closed with a birdie at nine to shoot 71.

The four-time major winner missed his first six fairways and seven of 14 overall after hitting 13 of 14 on Thursday but complained most about hole positions atop slopes such as at the par-three 14th, which he parred. It was one of the craziest pins I've seen. If you don't start that (putt) perfectly online, it's probably not touching the hole





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PGA Championship Aronimink Maverick Mcnealy Eagle Birdies Lead Cold Windy Conditions Hole Locations Pins Crown Defending Champion Scottie Scheffler Third-Ranked Cameron Young American Justin Thomas David Puig Jon Rahm Stephan Jaeger Germany's Martin Kaymer England's Matt Fitzpatrick England's Justin Rose Rory Mcilroy Garrick Higgo

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