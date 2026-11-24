Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino insists the team has strong mentality despite a 4-0 loss to Liverpool, while captain Bruno Fernandes links contract talks to future victories.

Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino firmly rejected claims of fragility following a heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. The loss marked Pochettino's first match in charge after replacing Michael Carrick, leaving the club in 19th place in the Premier League table. Despite the dismal start to the season, the Argentine coach insisted the squad possesses a robust mentality and resilience.

Pochettino Defends Squad Strength

Pochettino addressed the media on Tuesday, stating clearly that he does not view his team as weak or easily broken. He emphasized that the players have a great mindset and are capable of bouncing back from setbacks. The coach acknowledged that improvements are needed but argued that the current league position is a normal consequence of a difficult phase in football.

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He pointed to the previous season as evidence of the team's true potential. Manchester United finished third in the league and qualified for European competition based on strong performances. Pochettino believes that identifying the specific reasons for the current struggles is the priority, and the staff is already working on solutions to correct the trajectory.

Controversial Red Card Sparks Outcry

The derby match was heavily influenced by an early red card issued to defender Leny Yoro. Although the decision was revoked on Wednesday, Pochettino expressed frustration that the match would not be replayed on equal footing. He questioned the utility of Video Assistant Referee technology if such clear errors are not corrected by restarting the game.

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Pochettino argued that playing the match again would be the only way to ensure both teams compete with similar tools. He criticized the timing of the penalty review, suggesting that the technology exists to prevent such mistakes but is not being utilized effectively in that moment. The coach felt the injustice was compounded by other match incidents that went unchecked.

Additionally, Pochettino claimed that Liverpool's opening goal, scored by Dominik Szoboszlai from a free kick, should have been disallowed. He alleged that Manchester United player Bradley Barcola was in contact with the defensive wall during the setup. The coach stated that while officials checked the red card, they ignored the potential foul in the buildup to the first goal.

Impact on Contract Talks and Upcoming Fixtures

Manchester United travels to Sporting Lisbon for a crucial Champions League match on Wednesday. The team currently holds two victories and two defeats in the group stage. This high-stakes game comes at a time when internal tensions regarding player contracts are also making headlines. The result in Portugal could be pivotal for the club's confidence and standing.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes recently rejected a new contract proposal due to the team's current poor situation. The Portuguese midfielder stated that talks about his future will only resume once the team begins winning games again. He described the contract negotiations as irrelevant compared to the urgent need for on-pitch results.

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Fernandes admitted that while he has little time left on his current deal, he is not worried about his personal situation. Instead, his primary focus is on getting results and restoring pride to the club. He acknowledged that the team is not currently in a position to be proud of, but he remains committed to improving the status quo.

The combination of on-field struggles and administrative uncertainties creates a complex environment for Pochettino. The manager must navigate the pressure of improving the league standing while addressing fan concerns about refereeing decisions. The upcoming fixture against Sporting Lisbon will serve as a immediate test of whether the team can translate Pochettino's words into performance.

Pochettino's insistence on strength suggests a strategy focused on mental resilience rather than tactical overhauls. The manager believes the core issues are related to specific incidents and recent form rather than a fundamental lack of ability. The coaching staff is tasked with translating this belief into tangible points in the Champions League and the Premier League.

As the season progresses, the actions of players like Bruno Fernandes and Leny Yoro will remain under intense scrutiny. The club's hierarchy must balance immediate results with long-term stability. Pochettino's challenge is to unite the squad and prove that the perceived fragility is merely a temporary slump in a season that will ultimately be judged by trophies and league position.