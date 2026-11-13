Mauricio Pochettino leaves USMNT to become Manchester United manager after Michael Carrick sacking

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed Manchester United manager following Michael Carrick's dismissal, leaving his US men's national team role after two CONCACAF Nations League matches against Haiti.

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as Manchester United's new manager following the sacking of Michael Carrick, the club confirmed on Friday. The 54-year-old Argentine leaves his role as head coach of the United States men's national team to take over at Old Trafford.

He will remain with the USMNT for two CONCACAF Nations League matches against Haiti on Saturday and next Tuesday before starting his new job on November 18. Pochettino bid an emotional farewell to United States soccer on Friday, fighting back tears as he reflected on his two-year reign. He had signed a four-year contract extension in August to continue as US coach through to the 2030 World Cup.

Also read Youth, intensity and baggage: Why Manchester United are gambling on Mauricio Pochettino

"All was so quick because we arrived here last Friday and Sunday afternoon, when the agreement was reached," Pochettino said. "US Soccer and Manchester United agreed we would continue. " He added that he had not considered a return to the Premier League when he signed his extension, but the chance to join Manchester United was too big to turn down. "Not too many opportunities can happen in your career with a side like Manchester United.

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That is difficult to turn down when it arrives.

Manchester United Start Worst Ever Premier League Season

" Manchester United have made their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, winning just one of their opening 10 matches, and dropped into the relegation zone before the current international break. The club has reached an agreement with the US soccer federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US men's national team, Manchester United said in a statement.

Pochettino is understood to have signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford, taking him through to the end of the 2028/29 season. Manchester United are believed to have triggered his £7.5m release clause. Pochettino said the US job had been one of the greatest honours of his career.

"We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country," he said. US Soccer CEO and secretary general JT Batson said Pochettino had left a lasting legacy through his leadership, professionalism and commitment to our players and culture.

Pochettino Managed United States To World Cup Last Sixteen

Pochettino led the United States to the last-16 of the World Cup on home soil earlier this year. The former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss started his Premier League managerial career with Southampton. He never finished lower than fifth during his five full seasons at Tottenham and reached the 2019 Champions League final.

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He claimed the first trophies of his managerial career with PSG, collecting the 2021 French Cup and 2022 Ligue 1 title, but did not see out his contract in Paris. Pochettino returned to the dugout at Chelsea in 2023 but only lasted one season, reaching the FA Cup semi-finals and losing in the League Cup final.

Bruno Fernandes And Lisandro Martinez Criticise Club Hierarchy

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was dropped last month after he criticised Carrick's tactics and Lisandro Martinez took a public swipe at the Manchester United hierarchy over a lack of investment. One early issue for Pochettino could be the future of Portugal international Fernandes, who is understood to have rejected a second contract offer. Angry fans vented their frustration at the club's ownership following the sacking of the popular Carrick, who won multiple trophies as a player under Alex Ferguson.

Despite fierce and persistent protests over two decades, the US-based Glazer family still hold a majority stake in the club, which Malcolm Glazer bought via a leveraged takeover in 2005, saddling United with huge debts. Carrick issued an emotional statement wishing Manchester United nothing but success, saying his love for the club never dies.

"There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I'm incredibly grateful. " Pochettino faces a baptism of fire, with Manchester United next in action at the home of fierce rivals Liverpool on November 22. The former Argentina international, who has been linked with the United job on several previous occasions, has a huge task on his hands to revive the floundering 20-time English champions.