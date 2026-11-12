Mauricio Pochettino Agrees to Replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly agreed to become the next Manchester United manager after a verbal deal with club officials to replace interim boss Michael Carrick.

Mauricio Pochettino is on the verge of ending his tenure as the head coach of the United States national team to take control of Manchester United. The Argentine manager reportedly reached a verbal agreement on Wednesday to succeed Michael Carrick, who has been managing the club on an interim basis. This potential appointment marks a significant shift for the troubled Premier League giants, who are seeking to stabilize a squad that has struggled immensely under recent leadership.

Historical Context of the Appointment

Manchester United has endured a historic period of instability following the 2013 retirement of Alex Ferguson, who won fifteen league titles during his long reign. The club has cycled through eleven different managers, including caretakers, and has failed to win a single league title in the intervening years. United currently sits at the lowest point in their recent history, marking their worst start to a season in four decades. The organization is desperately seeking a leader who can instill identity, stability, and belief into a squad that is financially expensive yet tactically fragmented.

Also read Michael Carrick Set to be Sacked by Manchester United Amid Relegation Fears

Pochettino Philosophy and Youth Development

Pochettino has built a reputation for developing young talent and inspiring high-intensity football across his career. He favors a 4-2-3-1 formation that emphasizes quick-passing breaks from the back and high pressing when out of possession. Unlike many big-club managers, Pochettino prioritizes young players, stating that age is irrelevant if the athlete shows character and maturity. He famously developed Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur, who later credited Pochettino for a major impact on his career and development. The manager recently applied this philosophy to the US World Cup squad, handing out thirteen debuts and starting twenty-one-year-old Alex Freeman, who scored against Australia.

World Cup Legacy and Tactical Vision

The appeal of hiring Pochettino is rooted in his recent success with the US Men's National Team at last summer's World Cup. He transformed expectation into energy, creating a bond between the fans and the players that helped the team reach the last sixteen. The squad demolished Paraguay 4-1, marking their first knockout victory since 2002. Pochettino emphasized that freedom and happiness are key to performance, noting that pressure can be heavy if not managed perfectly. His ability to inspire belief in a nation that could beat anyone on home soil makes him an attractive candidate for a club in crisis.

Advertisement

Risks and Past Challenges at Top Clubs

Despite his successes, Pochettino carries risks associated with his previous roles at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. His brief tenures at these clubs were less successful, with reports suggesting he grew disillusioned with the egos of star-studded teams including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi at PSG. At Chelsea, he struggled with the highly hands-on approach of the billionaire owners. Additionally, he has lost five finals throughout his career, including the Champions League final with Tottenham Hotspur, and has only won one league title with PSG.

Implications for United Future Strategy

Hiring the fifty-four-year-old Pochettino represents a gamble that both the club and the manager can roll back the clock to earlier glory years. Critics note that his glory days with Spurs were almost a decade ago, yet he remains a symbol of better times. Manchester United must decide if they trust his methods of player development and high-intensity pressing to reverse their fortunes. The club faces a critical decision on whether to bet on his long-term vision or seek a more immediate solution to their tactical and cultural problems.