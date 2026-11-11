Maumela's Ferrari SF90 Stradale auctioned for R10.1m after court bid fails

Hangwani Morgan Maumela's blue 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale has been sold at auction for R10.1 million after the North Gauteng High Court dismissed an urgent bid to stop the sale. The vehicle was preserved in September 2025 as part of an SIU investigation into alleged corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

Businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela's blue 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale has been sold at auction for R10.1 million. The sale closed shortly after 11am on Wednesday, according to auctioneer Jan le Roux.

The luxury sports car was originally bought for approximately R11.13 million. Bidding started at R8 million, while its estimated market value is about R14 million. The Ferrari had accumulated only 357 kilometres, an exceptionally low mileage that Le Roux said made it particularly attractive despite being a 2022 model. The sale followed a Special Tribunal order authorising the SIU-appointed curator to sell the vehicle.

Also read Maumela’s R14m Ferrari sells for R10.1m as auction closes

The curator had argued that keeping it under preservation was becoming increasingly expensive. Ongoing storage, insurance and maintenance expenses were cited. The curator said selling the Ferrari and investing the proceeds would better protect the value of the preserved assets. The Special Tribunal authorised the sale in August 2026.

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The curator was instructed to sell the SF90 Stradale for at least R9.5 million. The proceeds must be deposited into an interest-bearing trust account and retained until the related civil proceedings are finalised. The money will remain protected pending the conclusion of those proceedings. The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria recently dismissed an urgent application by Maumela and the trustees of the MHR Maumela Family Trust to stop the sale.

The Ferrari was among several luxury vehicles preserved in September 2025. The preservation formed part of an SIU investigation into alleged corruption and maladministration at Tembisa Hospital. About R2 billion was allegedly looted through irregular procurement processes and a network of companies and syndicates. One syndicate was allegedly associated with Maumela.

Last year, the SIU obtained an order to preserve assets valued at R900 million linked to the so-called Maumela syndicate. The SIU has been pursuing the preservation and recovery of assets allegedly linked to the Tembisa Hospital corruption investigation. Those assets include luxury vehicles, properties, investments and funds. The SIU has identified procurement transactions worth hundreds of millions of rand linked to alleged syndicates.

The probe gained prominence following concerns raised by the late Gauteng health department financial officer Babita Deokaran. She raised concerns about suspicious payments and procurement transactions involving companies doing business with Tembisa Hospital. Deokaran was assassinated outside her Johannesburg home in August 2021, shortly after raising concerns about questionable transactions. Her death highlighted the seriousness of the allegations.

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The SIU continues efforts to trace and preserve assets potentially connected to the suspected wrongdoing. It is also trying to locate eight luxury vehicles linked to Maumela. That search began after a Bentley was allegedly reported hidden at a Midrand property. The SIU's broader investigation into the Tembisa Hospital corruption allegations remains ongoing.