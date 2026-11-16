Matric learners at Pelican Park High School reported that Monday's Life Sciences Paper 2 was manageable, with Sections A and B testing specific skills in genetics and evolution.

Matric learners attending Pelican Park High School expressed a widespread sense of relief and confidence following the conclusion of Monday's Life Sciences Paper 2. Unlike the palpable anxiety that characterized earlier mathematics sessions for many candidates, the mood outside the school gates was noticeably more optimistic. Candidates gathered in small groups to compare their interpretations of key diagrams and investigative questions, indicating that the exam had not caused the same level of distress as previous subjects.

Paper Structure Rewards Thorough Preparation

Many students at Pelican Park High School noted that the paper was manageable for those who had engaged in thorough preparation. The exam structure appeared to reward foundational knowledge, particularly in the initial sections. Abigail Naidoo, a matriculant at the school, stated that Section A served as a great confidence booster for candidates. She emphasized that questions on DNA replication and protein synthesis were directly aligned with material practiced in past papers, allowing students to apply their knowledge effectively.

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The specific content in the opening section provided a stable foundation for candidates. By covering established topics like protein synthesis, the exam allowed students to demonstrate their core understanding before facing more complex challenges. This approach helped maintain momentum for learners who had dedicated significant time to reviewing standard biological processes. The alignment with past papers provided a sense of predictability that eased nerves for many.

Genetics and Evolution Require Analytical Skills

While the beginning of the exam was well-received, learners indicated that Section B demanded strong analytical skills and careful time management. This section required candidates to interpret experimental data and formulate longer explanatory answers. Clayton Rossouw, another candidate from Pelican Park High School, noted that questions on evolution and hominid studies threw a few curveballs in terms of their phrasing. He advised that candidates could not rely solely on memorized definitions for this part of the test.

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Rossouw highlighted the importance of reading extracts twice to ensure accuracy in answering what examiners were actually asking. This requirement for careful reading meant that rote memorization was insufficient for achieving top marks in the latter part of the paper. The questions on genetics and evolution required candidates to apply their knowledge to unfamiliar case studies. Abigail Naidoo confirmed that the paper was manageable if students knew their terminology and could apply it to these new scenarios.

Specific Challenges in Multi-Step Problems

For many learners, the paper presented specific challenges in multi-step genetics crosses and evolutionary pedigree diagrams. These questions required careful reading and a methodical approach to solve. Candidates needed to break down complex problems into smaller, manageable parts to avoid losing marks on technical details. The ability to navigate these intricate biological pathways was a key differentiator in the exam performance.

Azraa Quimpo, a student at the institution, identified pacing as a significant challenge. She noted that the heavier mark allocations toward the end of the paper required careful time management. Balancing the time spent on high-mark questions with the need to complete all sections was a critical skill tested by the exam. Students who managed their time effectively were better positioned to address all parts of the paper.

Fairness and Balanced Assessment

Despite the challenges, the overall sentiment among candidates was positive. Naomi Samuels, a matriculant at Pelican Park High School, stated that she felt confident about her performance. She described the paper as fair and well-balanced overall. Samuels believed that the exam accurately reflected everything she reviewed throughout the term, giving candidates a genuine opportunity to demonstrate their understanding.

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The assessment did not feel caught off guard by unfair or obscure questions, which contributed to the positive feedback. Students felt that the exam tested their true grasp of the subject matter. This perception of fairness is crucial for maintaining student morale during the final stages of the examination period. The balance between straightforward knowledge questions and complex analytical tasks provided a comprehensive test of ability.

Shift in Focus for Final Examinations

With Life Sciences now behind them, matriculants at Pelican Park High School will shift their focus toward the final stretch of their National Senior Certificate timetable. The completion of this paper marks a significant milestone in their academic journey. Candidates will now prepare for their remaining subject papers before the examination period concludes later this month.

The successful navigation of this exam provides momentum for the remaining subjects. Students can apply the lessons learned from Life Sciences to their preparation for other exams. The confidence gained from this session may help mitigate anxiety for subsequent tests. The focus is now on maintaining this positive trajectory until the end of the academic year.