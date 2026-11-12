Matlala to File Affidavit on Mkhwanazi Alleged Threat at Madlanga Commission

Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala will file an affidavit with the Madlanga commission about an alleged threat by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The commission heard details of a police summit, a R228m tender, and a R500,000 payment claim.

Corruption accused Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala will file an affidavit with the Madlanga commission about his meeting with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in which the top cop allegedly made comments related to taking him out.

Matlala details the allegation in his witness statement in a plea deal with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) about his meeting with Mkhwanazi before he was arrested on May 14 2025 and charged with the attempted murder of Tebogo Thobejane. In the witness statement, Matlala said Mkhwanazi told him about a police summit at Emperors Palace where he had a private conversation with police minister Gen Fannie Masemola.

Also read Matlala tells Madlanga inquiry Cele allegedly got R200,000 and sought R6m property

Police Commissioner Alleged Threats Against Matlala

Masemola reportedly told Mkhwanazi he suspected Matlala intended to kill him so Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya could be appointed as national commissioner. Mkhwanazi allegedly said he told Masemola, just say the word and I will take him out, meaning he would take Matlala out. Mkhwanazi also said that day he called the commander of the special task force and arranged for an armoured vehicle to be made available to Masemola.

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During cross-examination before the commission on Wednesday, Matlala did not want to elaborate on the claims against Mkhwanazi, citing security reasons. He asked that the entire paragraph 118 be treated as a security risk. His legal team has requested to file an affidavit to address matters he declined to testify on publicly.

Earlier in the day, Mkhwanazi testified that Idac investigators, when taking the witness statement, allegedly told him they were after Mkhwanazi, Masemola and crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. They wanted evidence from him to build a case against the three cops, he said. Their main target was Gen Mkhwanazi; they wanted to strip his support base, Gen Masemola, and deal with him directly, Mkhwanazi said.

Corruption Accused Seeks Tender Assistance From Mkhwanazi

He is due to return to the commission to address allegations made against him after his first appearance before the commission investigating allegations of criminal infiltration into law enforcement agencies. Matlala's meeting with Mkhwanazi was arranged by former police minister Bheki Cele. Matlala said he wanted to meet with Mkhwanazi to get assistance with purchase orders on his R228m health tender with police. The tender was cancelled by Masemola in 2025 after allegations of corruption.

In the witness statement, Matlala alleged he paid Sibiya R500,000, but during his testimony he denied making the claim. Matlala's supplementary affidavit to the commission will also address allegations that former deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya wrote his affidavit before the high court in Pretoria in which he made allegations against the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team. During cross-examination, Matlala was reluctant to answer questions related to Sibiya.

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Matlala Denies Sibiya Threats Against His Wife

He, however, confirmed that Sibiya had made threatening calls to Matlala's wife for Matlala not to disclose information during his appearance before parliament's ad-hoc committee. Matlala has accused Idac chief investigator Dylan Perumal, who allegedly typed the witness statement, of including information in the witness statement he was not aware of. Senior Idac investigators Suneel Bellochun and Brian Padayachee were also part of the process.