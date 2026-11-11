Matlala Says Idac Pursued Agenda Against Mkhwanazi at Madlanga Commission

Vusimuzi Matlala told the Madlanga Commission on 11 November 2026 that Idac pressured him into a plea deal and tailored his Section 204 statement. His allegations target senior SAPS officers.

Organised crime accused Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption ( Idac) was pursuing an agenda to weaken KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. He made the claim on day three of his testimony.

Matlala argued that Idac targeted senior officers aligned with Mkhwanazi and sought to dismantle his support base within the South African Police Service (SAPS). The allegations form part of a broader challenge to the credibility of the investigators and the statements attributed to him.

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Matlala Medicare24 Plea Deal Collapse Details

Matlala testified that Idac investigators were waiting for him to accept a plea and sentencing agreement, but the arrangement collapsed when he refused its terms. The proposed deal related to the controversial R228-million SAPS Medicare24 contract case.

Under the original arrangement, Matlala had agreed to plead guilty to seven charges and receive a 15-year sentence, with seven years suspended, effectively eight years in prison. In return, he would turn State witness and implicate senior police officials.

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Matlala told the commission that while he was being transported to court on 13 July 2026, Idac officials phoned their superior to report that he would accept the deal. He said he had played along. 'I played along and told them that I would accept the plea deal,' he testified, adding that investigators said their boss was depending on the agreement to proceed with the arrests of several senior police officers.

On that same day, former Idac head Andrea Johnson was scheduled to appear before the Madlanga Commission but was taken ill and reportedly suffered a panic attack.

Conflicting Versions of the Section 204 Statement

Matlala alleged that his Section 204 statement was altered and tailored by Idac investigators to implicate senior police officials. He named National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, Mkhwanazi and Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo among those affected.

He said suspended chief investigator Dylan Perumal and senior investigator Brian Padayachee pressured him into signing the agreement, as he first told the commission on Monday, 9 November 2026. He also claimed that his statement, commissioned by suspended senior investigator Suneel Bellochun on 14 June 2026, was altered three or four times by Perumal to suit the investigators' version.

The central dispute concerns the removal of Khumalo from Crime Intelligence. In his Section 204 statement, Matlala said sidelined police minister Senzo Mchunu wanted Khumalo removed and General Feroz Khan installed in his place.

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In his evidence before Parliament's ad hoc committee, Matlala said former police minister Bheki Cele had told him that Mchunu wanted to remove Khumalo and install his own people. That version did not mention Khan as the proposed replacement, which he described as a significant difference.

Matlala also challenged paragraph 87 of his Section 204 statement. The paragraph states that he spoke to Cele about the looming problem with the SAPS Medicare contract and that Cele said he would come up to Pretoria to sort out the problem. Matlala told the commission this account was false, insisting he had never spoken to Cele about the contract.

Impact on Idac Investigators and Next Steps

Matlala told the commission that more serious allegations concerning alleged wrongdoing within Idac and the SAPS could not be aired publicly because of security concerns. His legal team and the commission's evidence leaders agreed that this information should be submitted in an affidavit and addressed at another forum.

The testimony also affected the health of key figures in the matter. Perumal was taken ill on Friday, 6 November, amid widespread social media reports that he had attempted suicide. On Tuesday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the authority had been in contact with Perumal's family and could confirm that he had fallen ill and was in hospital.

The commission's next steps will depend on the affidavit that Matlala's legal team is preparing and on whether the separate forum takes up the security-sensitive allegations. The competing accounts of the Section 204 statement, the Medicare24 contract and the Khumalo removal remain central to the inquiry.