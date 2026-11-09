Madlanga commission rejects Matlala plea deal objection, legal team to seek urgent review

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga ruled that a statement from Vusimusi Cat Matlala's collapsed plea deal can be used by the commission. Matlala's legal team plans an urgent review and may seek in-camera testimony.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system has rejected an objection by corruption accused Vusimusi Cat Matlala to prevent the commission from questioning him on a statement he submitted as part of his collapsed plea deal.

Commission chair justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga delivered the ruling on Monday. Matlala's legal team immediately indicated it will take the ruling on urgent review. The dispute centers on a statement Matlala provided to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption during plea negotiations in a R228 million tender scandal. In July Matlala withdrew from the plea deal.

Also read Vusimuzi Matlala to Testify at Madlanga Commission Amidst Final Report Push

Legal Challenge to Plea Statement

His legal representative, Adv Annelene van den Heever, argued that the statement should never have been before the commission. She said the National Prosecuting Authority provided it and that it should not be considered. Van den Heever argued the law barred its use. Madlanga rejected those submissions.

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He said the Criminal Procedure Act bars a criminal court from considering plea agreements when a trial starts afresh. But he said that does not apply to a commission of inquiry. I take the view that what section 105(A)10 relates to is criminal proceedings, Madlanga said. It does not relate to proceedings of a commission of inquiry.

The nullity of the statement at issue does not apply outside the criminal proceedings the section refers to, he said. Therefore, I reject the submissions made by Mr Matlala's legal representative that the section 204 statement cannot be used in these proceedings. The Criminal Procedure Act provides that after a plea deal collapses and a trial starts afresh, the agreement is null and void.

No regard shall be had to negotiations preceding the agreement or any record of it, unless the accused consents to the recording of all or certain admissions. Matlala's team argued the affidavits in the plea deal were privileged and could not be disclosed to the commission. They warned that if disclosed, the commission would have access to several admissions made by Matlala in criminal proceedings.

Van den Heever said the ruling would lead to accused persons never entering plea agreements with the state because information provided during negotiations could be given to commissions by the NPA and not protected as promised. Van den Heever told the commission she holds instructions to take the ruling on review.

This is an extremely important issue that we believe will have a profound impact not only on our client but also on the legal process as a whole, she said. She asked the commission to proceed with hearing Matlala's evidence in camera, but the request was not made in the form of an application.

She said Matlala will not answer any questions unless the issue of the content of the statement is handled in camera with strict security over who can hear it. She cited threats to Matlala's life and to those of his family. If necessary, she said, they will make a separate application to deal with that issue. Matlala is a crucial witness before the commission, which is investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement agencies.

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Allegations Against Matlala

The anchor allegations of criminal infiltration in the upper echelons of the South African Police Service were pinned on him by KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Matlala is accused of gifting and paying large sums of money to former police deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya related to the R228m tender awarded to his company, Medicare24. Sibiya, who is facing charges of rape, sexual grooming of a minor and human trafficking, resigned in October.

Matlala previously refused to answer questions related to Sibiya. He invoked the constitutional right not to self-incriminate, which he told the commission was contained in the affidavit he made in the plea agreement with Idac and could reveal further details. Evidence leader Mahlape Sello previously asked Matlala to make available the affidavits and statements he filed in the plea deal because Matlala used the documents as a blanket approach to refuse to answer questions.

Sello said protection of the documents applies to criminal court proceedings, and the commission is not a court. Matlala appeared before the commission on Monday and will return for a two-day appearance this week. His legal team, led by Van den Heever, has been ordered to make written submissions of legal arguments on the Criminal Procedure Act provision on the ambit of the collapsed plea deal and its effect on matters Matlala will be required to testify to.

Commission to Continue Hearings

He will continue under cross-examination facing questions from Madlanga and co-commissioners, senior advocates Sesi Baloyi and Sandile Khumalo. He last appeared before the commission in late August. Before the plea deal collapsed, the National Prosecuting Authority intended to use Matlala's evidence and affidavit to charge top cops in the tender scandal. The central issue when Matlala returns will be whether questions on Sibiya fall within the ambit of the right not to self-incriminate.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Micheals said over the coming weeks the commission will hear testimony from numerous other witnesses scheduled to appear under subpoena. Micheals confirmed police minister Senzo Mchunu, Mkhwanazi and police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo will return to the witness box.