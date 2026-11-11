Matlala Denies SAPS Audit Link Amid Brick Evidence at Madlanga Commission

Former Medicare24 boss Cato Matlala testifies at the Madlanga Commission, denying connections to SAPS officials and explaining WhatsApp messages about white bricks.

Cato Matlala, the former head of supply chain management for Medicare24, has appeared before the Madlanga Commission to address serious allegations regarding his communications and business relationships. During three days of intense testimony, Matlala denied receiving a confidential South African Police Service audit report and rejected claims of a covert operational tie with suspended SAPS national supply chain management chief General Fani Molefe. The inquiry focused heavily on digital evidence, specifically WhatsApp exchanges that Matlala claimed were unrelated to illicit activities or criminal conspiracy within the public sector supply chain.

White Bricks and WhatsApp Conversations

Advocate Mahlape Sello, the evidence leader for the commission, presented video footage and chat logs to test the credibility of Matlala's explanations regarding the term "pure bricks." In one exchange, Matlala sent a video to Medicare CEO Mike Van Wyk showing white rectangular objects being counted. When questioned about the meaning of "bricks" in other messages involving Smanga Nsizwane, Matlala initially stated he could not remember the context. Under further pressure, he suggested the term referred to a mining commodity, describing it as a white product wrapped in foil and typically traded by miners in the industry.

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Sello challenged Matlala's interpretation by asking directly about the purpose of sending the video of white bricks to Mike Van Wyk. Matlala maintained that the objects were not cocaine and insisted that the items were not his product to worry about. He explained that he forwarded the content to colleagues like Smanga Nsizwane merely to satisfy them, rather than to facilitate any illicit trade or drug-related operation.

Relationship with SAPS Supply Chain Chief

A central point of contention in the testimony involved Matlala's relationship with General Fani Molefe, the suspended head of supply chain management at the South African Police Service. Sergeant Fannie Nkosi had previously testified that Fani served as Matlala's insider within the police service, facilitating the awarding of contracts to Medicare24. In contrast, Matlala categorically denied having any personal or professional relationship with General Fani, stating he had never met him despite the General's high-ranking position in the national police hierarchy.

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Matlala acknowledged receiving emails related to the R360 million health risk management contract but disputed the notion that General Fani signed off on it from the head office. He recalled visiting the Silverton Supply Chain office to sign for the contract and being informed that the signature on the document came from that location. He explicitly stated that he met with Brigadier Bokaba at the head office but never encountered General Fani in person during his dealings with the supply chain department.

Impact on Medicare24 Contract Award

The denial of ties with General Fani contradicts earlier statements made by the suspended official to Parliament. General Fani had previously claimed that nothing prevented the awarding of the substantial health risk management contract to Matlala's company, Medicare24 Tshwane District. The discrepancy between Matlala's denial of personal contact and the General's acknowledgment of facilitating the contract highlights significant gaps in the commission's investigation into how public funds were allocated and who influenced the decision-making process within the police service.

Next Steps in the Commission Inquiry

Matlala has now concluded his testimony after three grueling days in the witness box, leaving the commission to assess the consistency of his claims against the digital evidence presented. The Madlanga Commission continues to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption, and illicit enrichment within the healthcare sector. Stakeholders are awaiting further findings that may link Medicare24 executives directly to high-ranking police officials and determine the extent of influence exerted over public procurement processes.

The commission's final report is expected to shed light on the mechanisms that allowed companies like Medicare24 to secure lucrative government contracts. Analysts and legal observers note that the detailed examination of WhatsApp communications and supply chain documentation is critical for establishing whether systemic corruption occurred at the highest levels of the South African Police Service.