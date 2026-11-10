Matlala Commission Testimony: Cat Matlala Retracts R500k Bribe Admission

Alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi Cat Matlala claims he was heavily medicated during Madlanga Commission hearings, retracting his prior statement alleging he paid Shadrack Sibiya R500,000. His testimony centers on a failed plea deal with IDAC regarding Medicare24.

Alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala appeared before the Madlanga Commission and asserted that he was under the influence of heavy psychiatric medication during previous interviews with investigators. This revelation serves as the primary basis for his attempt to retract a critical statement in which he admitted to paying former police deputy commissioner Shadrack Sibiya the sum of R500,000. Matlala's testimony directly challenges the integrity of the evidence previously provided to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, creating a significant complication for the ongoing inquiry into state capture allegations.

The Failed IDAC Plea Agreement Context

The Madlanga Commission questioned Matlala specifically about the contents of the statement he made to IDAC officials, which had formed a central pillar of his failed plea agreement with the anti-corruption body. This agreement was tied to serious accusations against Matlala, who faces charges of corruption related to a R360 million tender fraud case involving his company, Medicare24. The breakdown of this plea bargain has left the original statement as a key piece of evidence that Matlala is now actively trying to disavow in the public commission hearings.

Also read Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala Returns to Witness Stand at Madlanga Commission

Matlala Claims Medication Impaired Judgment

Matlala told the commission that he met with both IDAC officials and Madlanga investigators on two separate days in March, during which time he deposed to both statements under what he now describes as impaired mental conditions. He cited his use of psychiatric medication as the reason for his earlier admissions, claiming he was "sick" and not in his right state of mind. He stated, "Honestly, I was not myself then... I'm not okay... What I know is that I was not myself; I was sick," emphasizing that he had previously warned investigators about his health status.

Disputes R500,000 Payment to Sibiya

When confronted with a second statement that corroborated his initial admission, Matlala informed the commission that he could no longer remember the details, further distancing himself from the accusation. The alleged crime kingpin claimed that the only money he ever gave Shadrack Sibiya was R50,000, not the half-million rand initially alleged. He specified that this smaller amount was provided during the South African Police Service Excellence Awards in KwaZulu-Natal, strictly denying that any money was handed over in Sibiya's office or during a direct meeting there.

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Denies Office Meetings and Corruption Charges

Matlala insisted that his first visit to General Sibiya's office occurred before any personal relationship or financial transaction existed between them. He testified, "The first time I went to General Sibiya's office, obviously I did not know him, so there was no money that I gave him the first time," effectively denying the allegation that he purchased access or favor through bribery during that specific encounter. His defense strategy appears to hinge on establishing that the major bribery claim is entirely false while attempting to minimize any smaller interactions to legitimate social gestures rather than corrupt payments.

Expected Return to Witness Stand Tuesday

Matlala is scheduled to return to the witness stand on Tuesday, where the commission will likely continue to press him on the inconsistencies between his current testimony and his prior sworn statements. His dealings with Shadrack Sibiya and other police officials are set to remain in sharp focus, with investigators examining whether his claim of mental incapacity is a genuine medical issue or a tactical maneuver to escape liability for the Medicare24 tender fraud. The commission must now determine the credibility of his retraction and whether the original R500,000 admission remains valid evidence in the broader investigation.