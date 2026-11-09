Matlala tells Madlanga commission Sibiya threatened his wife and denies R500,000 bribe

Vusimuzi Cat Matlala testified at the Madlanga commission that Shadrack Sibiya allegedly threatened his wife to stop him disclosing information, while denying a R500,000 payment to Sibiya.

Former police deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya allegedly made a threatening call to Vusimuzi Cat Matlala's wife in an attempt to block the accused from disclosing certain information.

The Madlanga commission heard this on Monday during Matlala's testimony about a witness statement tied to a collapsed plea deal. Matlala alleged in the statement that Sibiya called his wife Tsakani before his appearance before Parliament's ad hoc committee last November. He said Sibiya threatened her, warning that Matlala should not disclose anything about him. Tsakani informed Matlala that Sibiya would constantly threaten her, warning that he should not disclose anything about Sibiya to the ad hoc committee.

Also read ‘He said I must protect him’: Matlala drops Sibiya bombshell at Madlanga Commission

Threats Against Witness Wife

Otherwise, his life and that of his family would be put in harm's way, according to the statement. The witness statement, which contains the alleged threats, was made public only on Monday. It was part of Matlala's now collapsed plea deal negotiations with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, known as Idac. Matlala was uncomfortable answering questions about the alleged threats before the commission.

Advertisement

The commission is investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in South Africa's law enforcement agencies. I do not want to make any comments on it, Matlala said. I do not want to put someone's life at risk; someone's life should matter. He did not disclose the name of the person he wanted to protect.

The commission previously heard testimony that Sibiya caused Matlala to change an affidavit before the high court in Pretoria in which he detailed knowing Sibiya. The statement also described a R500,000 payment to Sibiya. The witness statement said Matlala paid Sibiya R500,000 since a lot was done to ensure that the R228m health tender by SAPS was awarded to Matlala's company, Medicare24. Matlala denied paying R500,000 to Sibiya through the bank account of his friend Given Makofane.

The allegation in the statement was reflected in the notes of the commission's investigators. Despite two statements referring to the R500,000 payment to Sibiya, Matlala denied making such an allegation. Matlala only conceded giving R50,000 to Sibiya and denied that Sibiya assisted him in getting the R228m tender. This evidence is contrary to what Sibiya testified before the commission, where Sibiya denied receiving any money from Matlala.

Payment Claims and Denials

Matlala told the commission he made the statement to Idac's chief investigator Dylan Perumal after being promised that he and his family would be placed under witness protection. He said the protection was promised if he provided information about top police officials. He said he was booked out of prison by Perumal and senior investigators Suneel Bellochun and Brian Padayachee. They took him to the Sheraton Pretoria Hotel and a McDonald's near the prison during the preparation of the statement.

During cross-examination, Matlala told the commission several points in the witness statement signed by him were false. He said Perumal, as the one who typed the statement, must have inserted certain things. Among other things, Matlala rejected a claim in the witness statement that he paid R80,000 to former public works deputy minister Bernice Swarts. The statement described Sibiya contacting him before the lease agreement was authorised.

Sibiya indicated that Berrie wanted money to buy alcohol for a traditional ceremony, according to the statement. Matlala said he agreed to assist because he had cash on hand in his safe at his residence. Sibiya and Matlala arranged to meet at the ORT International Airport arrivals, where Matlala handed him R80,000 in cash to give to Berrie, the statement reads. It also described a later request for R200,000.

Advertisement

A few days before the lease agreement was authorised, Sibiya contacted Matlala and said the agreement was authorised. Sibiya said Berrie wanted money for sorting out the lease agreement, according to the statement. Matlala asked how much she wanted, and Sibiya said R200,000 would be enough, the statement reads. Matlala said he took R200,000 from his residence to pay Berrie.

He denied the allegation and said when he met Swarts he already had the lease for the public works property at the police training college in Pretoria. Matlala told the commission that Idac investigators tried hard to charge police national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola. He said they tried to link Masemola to unlawful conduct in the statement.

Lease Agreement Details

They told me that they are not after me, but we need to arrest so that we can get the people we want to pursue, Matlala said. When he asked who those people were, they mentioned Masemola, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. Matlala was forced to testify on the statement after commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga ruled that limitations in law on the usage of documents from collapsed plea deals mentioned criminal trials, not commissions.

In July, Matlala withdrew from the plea deal in the R228m tender scandal case after submitting a statement during negotiations. His legal representative Annelene van den Heever has indicated they intend to take Madlanga's ruling on review. She lambasted the NPA for acting beyond its legal powers by giving the witness statement to the commission.

Plea Deal Withdrawal Review

Van den Heever said the precedent set by the ruling was that no accused would enter into plea agreements with the state due to a lack of information protection by the NPA. The commission continues to hear evidence on the matter.