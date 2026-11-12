Matlala tells Madlanga inquiry Cele allegedly got R200,000 and sought R6m property

Alleged cartel member Vusimuzi Cat Matlala told the Madlanga commission that former police minister Bheki Cele received R200,000, asked for a R6m KwaZulu-Natal property and later sought R300,000 for vehicle repairs.

Alleged cartel member Vusimuzi Cat Matlala told the Madlanga commission of inquiry that former police minister Bheki Cele received R200,000 from him, requested a property worth R6m in KwaZulu-Natal and later asked for R300,000 to repair his and his wife's vehicles.

Matlala testified before the commission in Pretoria on Wednesday. Matlala said he initially paid Cele after approaching him for assistance in recovering firearms seized from his apartment during a police raid in December 2024. He said he arranged for R200,000 to be withdrawn from an account and kept the money for Cele, who arrived in Pretoria towards the end of January 2025 and stayed at Matlala's penthouse.

Also read Madlanga Commission clashes with Matlala over legal consultations and R500,000 payment to Shadrack Sibiya

Former Police Minister Cele Seeks Property

I kept this money to give to Cele when he was to arrive in Pretoria, Matlala said. Cele arrived in Pretoria at the end of January 2025 and stayed at my penthouse as I had arranged. Matlala subsequently confirmed that he had given Cele the R200,000. Matlala said Cele asked him to buy him a retirement property in Trafalgar, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, after arranging a meeting between him and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

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The meeting with Mkhwanazi was allegedly intended to secure assistance with a purchase order relating to Matlala's R228m SAPS tender. Cele wanted me to buy him a property in a place called Trafalgar in KZN. He said that's where he wants to retire and spend the rest of his life, Matlala said.

Cele sent me pictures of the property and he wanted me to fly to Margate, KZN, and said he would pick me up to go and see the property. The property was being sold for R6m. He said to me that he has a son who people are not aware of who is an engineer, and he said he would get the son to invoice me so that the payments for the property can be explained, Matlala testified.

Cele Requests More Money For Vehicles

Matlala testified that the requests for money continued until the Friday before his arrest in May 2025. He told the commission that Cele asked him for another R300,000 to repair his vehicle and that of his wife. He kept on calling me, and I decided I was not going to pay him any more money, and I did not take his calls, Matlala said.

Earlier, Matlala alleged that Investigating Directorate Against Corruption investigators had inflated the amounts he gave to Cele because they wanted to use his plea agreement, which did not materialise, to facilitate the former minister's arrest. Matlala said former Idac head Andrea Johnson was expected to use his statement to testify before the commission on the same day he was due to sign the plea agreement.

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He claimed that the agreement would have helped Idac secure Cele's arrest and that investigators contacted Johnson while he was on his way to court. The day I refused to take the plea, their boss was supposed to testify here, Matlala said. On my way to court, they called her and told her I was going to court to take the plea because I lied and said I was going to take the plea.

Idac Boss Disappears After Plea Refusal

After I refused the plea, their boss disappeared and they said, Our boss was relying on your statement to go and testify there. Johnson was reported to have suffered a heart attack while on her way to the commission that day. She later testified before the inquiry and subsequently resigned following scrutiny of her evidence.

Matlala withdrew from the plea agreement in July after rejecting a 12-year direct imprisonment sentence proposed by the court, instead of the eight years he had agreed to with the state. The agreement was subsequently declared null and void. Matlala also alleged that Idac was targeting Mkhwanazi and wanted to dismantle his support structure before going after him directly.

He said investigators had identified national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola as part of Mkhwanazi's support base and wanted to implicate him through allegations involving Masemola's daughter. The main target was Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi, but they said they wanted to strip his support base, which is Gen Masemola, Matlala said. That is why they were insisting I was speaking to his daughter, but I don't even know the daughter.