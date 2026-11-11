Matlala testifies at Madlanga Commission that he paid Bheki Cele R1 million and R700000 in cash

Vusimuzi Cat Matlala told the Madlanga Commission he paid former police minister Bheki Cele R1 million and handed him R700000 in cash, while accusing IDAC investigators of exaggerating his Section 204 statement.

Vusimuzi Cat Matlala told the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday that he paid former police minister Bheki Cele R1 million and handed him R700000 in cash, allegations that also saw him accuse IDAC investigators of exaggerating details in his Section 204 statement.

Matlala said the payments were linked to Cele allegedly promising to intervene in problems around Medicare24's controversial contract with the South African Police Service. He testified that he arranged accommodation for Cele at his penthouse at The Capital, Menlyn Maine, after the late Mabonga told him Cele would travel to Pretoria towards the end of January 2025. Matlala said he prepared R700000 in cash for Cele.

Also read Madlanga Commission orders 'Cat' Matlala testimony to proceed

He withdrew R500000 from Medicare's account on January 9 and another R200000 the following day. When Cele arrived, Matlala said he took the money to the penthouse in a Woolworths bag. Cele arrived with security guards, and Mabonga was also present. According to Matlala, he told Cele he had brought his parcel and was instructed to place it on the table.

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Cash Payment Allegations At Penthouse

Cele allegedly promised updates on efforts to resolve Medicare's contract problems. Matlala said Cele stayed at the penthouse three or four times, with the visits linked to the alleged intervention in the contract dispute. He further testified that Cele offered to help him but expected payment. Matlala quoted Cele as saying: He said to me that I must make sure that I pay him for helping me as he said, I don't work for you.

They allegedly agreed on R1 million. Cele subsequently asked whether Matlala had something small to give him upfront. Matlala said he intended to send R10000 but received WhatsApp messages requesting R10000 and a further R7000, with different bank account details. He made both payments before discovering the messages were not from Cele.

The alleged cash payments continued in March 2025. At the Beverly Hills Hotel in Durban, Matlala testified that he handed Cele R300000, described as the outstanding balance of their R1 million agreement. He said he took the money from his protector, opened the rear passenger door of Cele's Jeep and placed the cash on the back seat. Matlala told the commission that Cele wanted him to buy a retirement property in Trafalgar, KZN, worth R6 million.

Cele allegedly sent him photographs of the property and proposed that Matlala fly to Margate, where he would collect him to view the house. Matlala claimed Cele said his son, whom he described as an engineer, would invoice him so that payments for the property could be explained. There was also a request for another R300000. Matlala testified that Cele wanted the money to repair his vehicle and his wife's vehicle.

KZN Property And Repair Requests

He travelled to KZN on May 9, 2025, intending to obtain the cash through a Durban businessman, but said he ultimately did not collect it and ignored Cele's repeated calls. The commission also heard allegations that Cele claimed to have influence within senior police structures and had discussed ways of preventing Medicare's contract from being terminated.

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Matlala further alleged that Cele had discussed a strategy involving a R300 million civil claim against SAPS, with the expectation that the dispute would eventually be settled out of court. Earlier, Matlala accused Investigating Directorate Against Corruption investigators of overstating details in his Section 204 statement relating to alleged payments to Cele. He said he met Cele on 23 December 2024 at the funeral of late taxi boss Jothan Mswazi Msibi.

He alleged that in March this year, IDAC investigators instructed him to fabricate a history of his relationship with Cele. While admitting that he did give Cele money, Matlala claims the details captured in his statement were inflated. The statement was the one IDAC intended to use as part of its failed plea agreement with Matlala earlier this year. The agreement collapsed after Matlala rejected the court's proposed sentence of 12 years' imprisonment.

Matlala said: But I did give Cele money, but that money was exaggerated and then, because now, they wanted to charge him with corruption. I remember, even when I refused to take the plea, they were very angry because they said on Friday, they were supposed to go in and arrest him...it was not only him, but now because we are on Mr Cele, he was part of the people who were supposed to be arrested after I take the plea.

IDAC Investigators And Shadrack Sibiya Claims

Matlala also claimed IDAC investigators told him they were not primarily after him but needed to arrest him to reach senior police officers they wanted to investigate. The commission also heard about Shadrack Sibiya. Matlala changed his account before the Madlanga Commission, admitting he paid Sibiya R500000 but denying it was linked to a SAPS tender.

He also admitted to paying R50000 to former Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, while denying broader allegations of giving him R500000, R300000 or multiple payments. Matlala told the commission that his wife, Tsakane Matlala, had also received repeated calls from Sibiya, allegedly from a private number, warning her not to reveal information. He cited safety fears over former deputy police commissioner Sibiya at the Madlanga Commission.