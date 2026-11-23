Mbuso Magwaza's Mathulana Foundation hosted its fourth Annual Walk in Windmill Park, focusing on breast cancer education and community health support.

The Mathulana Foundation marked a significant milestone on November 14 with its fourth Annual Walk at Windmill Park Primary School. The event brought together residents, stakeholders, and local dignitaries for a comprehensive day centered on health awareness, physical fitness, and community unity. This gathering served as a platform to highlight ongoing efforts in addressing hunger, youth unemployment, and the critical need for safe spaces for women and elderly residents in the area. Prominent community figures such as Queen Lekoane, Seipati Magudulela, and Thato Mbokazi attended the event, visibly supporting the cause while participating in health checks and educational activities designed to empower the local population.

Foundation Origins And Community Mission

The Mathulana Foundation was established four years ago by Mbuso Magwaza to address specific social challenges identified by community members. These challenges included widespread hunger among children, a lack of opportunities for youth, and the absence of safe spaces for women and elderly residents to exercise or receive support. Magwaza explained that the initiative began with neighbors coming together to feed, train, play, and uplift one another. This grassroots effort has since evolved into a structured nonprofit organization managing multiple programs focused on these specific demographics to ensure holistic community development.

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According to Magwaza, the foundation's mission is to uplift the community by ensuring residents are fed, can participate in physical fitness programs, and receive education and empowerment. The organization has grown from simple community gatherings into a robust entity running a soup kitchen, youth programs, and the Women and Elderly Fitness Action Programme. Additionally, the foundation has created employment opportunities for 50 young people in Windmill Park Extension, demonstrating a tangible economic impact alongside its social welfare goals. The organization has also received recognition as Best NPO and Sport and Recreation, validating its approach to community engagement.

Annual Walk Focuses On Breast Cancer Education

This year's Annual Walk specifically focused on breast cancer awareness, aiming to educate participants about the condition, its warning signs, prevention methods, and available treatment options. The event was designed as an inclusive space where children, parents, young people, and elderly residents could participate, learn about their health, and feel supported by their community. Activities included aerobics sessions, various games, and a fun walk that encouraged physical activity while disseminating critical health information. The focus on breast cancer was chosen to address a major health concern affecting women in the region, providing them with accessible resources and knowledge.

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To ensure participants received professional medical guidance, the Tsepo Women Clinic provided on-site health services. These services included comprehensive health check-ups and blood tests, allowing attendees to gain immediate insights into their health status. Dawn Park SAPS officers accompanied participants throughout the event to help ensure their safety and maintain order. This collaboration between health providers, law enforcement, and community organizers underscores the multidisciplinary approach taken by the Mathulana Foundation to create a secure and informative environment for all attendees.

Stakeholder Support And Future Outlook

The success of the event was bolstered by the presence and support of key stakeholders, including sponsors Sibusiso Sekatane, Lorraine Warthener, and Naniki Monageng. Their involvement highlights the broader community and corporate support for the foundation's initiatives. Magwaza emphasized that the annual walk is just one of several initiatives aimed at bringing residents together while promoting health education and physical activity. The event serves as a recurring reminder of the foundation's commitment to creating lasting change through direct community engagement and support.

Looking ahead, the Mathulana Foundation intends to continue its work in providing essential services to those in need. The organization's growth over the past four years demonstrates the viability of community-led solutions to complex social issues. By maintaining a focus on hunger relief, youth employment, and health education, the foundation aims to sustain its impact on Windmill Park residents. The fourth Annual Walk stands as a testament to the power of collective action in addressing the diverse needs of a growing community.