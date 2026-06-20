Matheus Cunha Double Secures Brazil's Dominant 3-0 Win Over Haiti in World Cup Clash

Brazil rebounded from a disappointing opening draw with a commanding performance against Haiti, with Matheus Cunha scoring two goals and Vinicius Junior adding a third to secure a 3-0 victory and edge closer to the last 32.

Brazil reignited their World Cup campaign with a convincing 3-0 triumph over Haiti on Friday, a result that propels them to the brink of qualification for the round of 32.

After a much-criticized 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opener, the five-time world champions displayed the class expected of them, ultimately sealing Haiti's elimination from the tournament. The match, played before a crowd of 68,324, saw Matheus Cunha emerge as the standout performer, netting twice to break Haitian resistance and set the stage for a comfortable victory. The first half was a story of Brazilian persistence breaking down a determined Haitian defense.

Cunha opened the scoring in Philadelphia with a somewhat scruffy goal midway through the opening period, capitalizing on a rebound after his initial effort was saved. The goal was preceded by a swift counterattack sparked by Cunha himself, who won possession in midfield. Following a parried shot from Vinicius Junior, Cunha reacted quickest to see his block of a clearance scramble over the line. He doubled Brazil's advantage before halftime in similarly opportunistic fashion.

Vinicius Junior slipped Cunha in behind the Haitian backline, and the forward finished with a powerful left-footed shot as he fell to the ground. Vinicius Junior then added a third just before the break, latching onto a floated pass from Lucas Paqueta and stealthily steering the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Johny Placide.

Haiti, making their first World Cup appearance since 1974, showed moments of promise but were ultimately outclassed by a Brazilian side that largely controlled possession and created numerous chances. The Caribbean nation's supporters, many from the sizable Haitian diaspora in the United States, made up roughly half the stadium, creating a vibrant atmosphere despite a U.S. government travel ban affecting fans from Haiti.

Haiti's best chance to earn a historic goal came from a corner when Ricardo Ade's glancing header forced an acute save from Alisson Becker. In the second half, Brazil made several changes, including the highly anticipated introduction of 19-year-old sensation Endrick, which triggered enormous cheers from the traveling fans. Substitute Gabriel Martinelli also came close, hitting the crossbar with a powerful strike.

Despite losing Raphinha to injury during the match, Brazil saw out the game comfortably, with Alisson making two late saves to preserve a clean sheet-Brazil's first in seven matches-and end a week that had started with intense criticism on a high note. The victory leaves Brazil top of Group E on goal difference, ahead of Morocco, and a draw in their final group match will likely secure first place.

Finishing first would set up a round-of-16 clash with the runners-up from Group F, a scenario that could pit them against the Netherlands, Japan, or Sweden





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