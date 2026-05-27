Mateta Scores as Crystal Palace Claims First European Trophy in Conference League Final

Crystal Palace secured their first-ever European trophy by defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the UEFA Conference League final, with Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring the lone goal and manager Oliver Glasner departing on a high after a record-breaking tenure.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the decisive goal as Crystal Palace triumphed 1-0 over Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Conference League final held in Leipzig on Wednesday, securing the club's inaugural European trophy.

Following a tense first half with limited opportunities, Mateta capitalized on a rebound in the 51th minute to net the match's sole goal, providing a fitting send-off for manager Oliver Glasner. Glasner leaves Palace after achieving three trophies in two years, the most successful era in the club's history, while ending Rayo's aspirations for their first major silverware. Mateta expressed his elation to TNT Sports, stating, I feel fantastic.

First time in Europe, we did it! Now I just want to celebrate, I just want to party. The victory also fulfilled Glasner's aim of guiding Palace back to the Europa League, the competition they initially qualified for before being relegated to the Conference League due to multi-club ownership regulations. The Austrian coach, a former Europa League winner with Eintracht Frankfurt, once again demonstrated his prowess in European knockout tournaments.

Palace navigated the season despite the mid-season departures of key players Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi, including the latter's high-profile move to Manchester City, to conclude their first full European campaign with a title. Mateta, the evening's hero, had nearly joined AC Milan in the winter transfer window but failed his medical. Palace became the third consecutive London club to win the Conference League, following West Ham United in 2024 and Chelsea in 2025, underscoring the Premier League's financial dominance.

With Aston Villa already claiming the Europa League, Arsenal can complete an English sweep of European trophies by defeating Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming Champions League final. Palace received a late boost as midfielder Adam Wharton started despite an ankle injury. Rayo Vallecano, considered underdogs after overcoming Strasbourg in the semifinals, entered the final unbeaten in nine matches, riding a wave of strong form.

Both teams understood that only a victory would guarantee European football for the next season, given their mid-table domestic finishes-Rayo eighth and Palace 15th. The match's first significant chance came when Alemao narrowly missed the target for Rayo. Before halftime, Palace missed a golden opportunity: Wharton delivered a precise cross over the defense, but Tyrick Mitchell's header drifted just wide.

The breakthrough arrived when Palace's Wharton struck a powerful shot from outside the box that goalkeeper Augusto Batalla could only parry; Mateta reacted swiftly to tap the loose ball into the net. Palace nearly doubled their lead moments later when Yeremy Pino's free-kick struck both posts and a defender before hitting the woodwork again, yet Rayo managed to clear.

After taking the lead, Palace remained in control, largely stifling Rayo's attacks and adding this Conference League title to last season's FA Cup victory and the Community Shield at the start of the current campaign





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