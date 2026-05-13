Mataffin man narrowly escaped death after being reportedly kidnapped, shot multiple times

Police discovered a man, identified as Leonard Milandze, in Pienaar after a call for help from a missing woman. He went to meet his client in a taxi, but was then kidnapped and shot multiple times before being left for dead, but miraculously managed to escape.

A Mataffin , Mpumalanga, man narrowly escaped death after he was allegedly kidnapped and shot multiple times by three unidentified men in Pienaar on May 12.

Police discovered Milandze when searching for a missing woman in the area after receiving a call from an unknown person requesting his services to install CCTV cameras. Leonard Milandze, who installs CCTV cameras for a living, received a call from an unknown person asking him to install cameras at a school. He went to Pienaar in a taxi to meet the supposed client. They stopped at a graveyard and interrogated Milandze regarding a stolen laptop.

When he told them he knew nothing about it, they robbed him of his money and cellphone before shooting him and leaving him for dead. Milandze managed to drag himself towards the main road to seek help and was airlifted to Rob Ferreira Hospital where he is receiving medical treatment. Police have urged members of the public with information regarding the kidnapping and attempted murder to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit information via the My SAPS app





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Kidnapping Attempted Murder Pienaar Mataffin Leonard Milandze Install CCTV Cameras Old Mercedes-Benz Graveyard

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