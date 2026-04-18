Massmart Seeks Junior Database Administrator to Fortify Enterprise Database Infrastructure

Massmart is actively recruiting a Junior Database Administrator to provide essential support and maintenance for its extensive enterprise database environment. This critical role will ensure the seamless operation, optimal performance, and unwavering stability of Massmart's retail and data centre database systems, adhering strictly to established service level agreements within a managed services context. The successful candidate will be an integral part of a dynamic, hybrid delivery team, fostering close collaboration with senior DBAs, infrastructure specialists, and application owners to manage a diverse range of database platforms, including Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, and PostgreSQL.

Massmart, a prominent player in the retail sector, is embarking on a search for a dedicated Junior Database Administrator to bolster its vital enterprise database infrastructure.

This pivotal role is designed to provide comprehensive support and diligent maintenance across Massmart's expansive database environment, encompassing both its retail operations and sophisticated data centre platforms.

The incumbent will be tasked with a fundamental responsibility: ensuring the unwavering availability, peak performance, and steadfast stability of critical database systems. This commitment will be meticulously managed within the framework of agreed-upon Service Level Agreements (SLAs) as part of a managed services delivery model.

The Junior Database Administrator will operate as a key contributor within a broader, hybrid delivery team, fostering a collaborative spirit and working in close concert with seasoned senior DBAs, specialized infrastructure teams, and the owners of various applications. This collaborative approach is essential for providing robust support to a diverse spectrum of database technologies, including the widely adopted Microsoft SQL Server, as well as popular open-source database solutions such as MySQL and PostgreSQL.

The day-to-day responsibilities will encompass a range of essential database operations, including vigilant monitoring of system health, the meticulous execution of backup and restore procedures, and the application of fundamental performance tuning techniques across both SQL Server and open-source environments.

A significant aspect of the role involves actively participating in the maintenance of database availability, ensuring data integrity through rigorous checks, and upholding the highest standards of security across all production and non-production systems.

Proactive identification and escalation of performance-related issues to senior engineering personnel will be a key function, ensuring swift resolution and minimal disruption.

Furthermore, the Junior DBA will be instrumental in assisting with the crucial processes of database provisioning, intricate configuration tasks, and the deployment of new database instances and updates.

A collaborative engagement with the automation and monitoring teams is also expected, leveraging sophisticated tools such as ManageEngine and Ansible to streamline operations and enhance system oversight.

To be considered for this challenging yet rewarding opportunity, candidates should possess demonstrable exposure to open-source databases like MySQL and PostgreSQL. A foundational familiarity with both Linux and Windows server environments is highly desirable, as it underpins the ability to navigate and manage the underlying operating systems supporting the database infrastructure.

While not strictly mandatory, basic scripting knowledge in languages such as PowerShell, Bash, or similar is considered a significant advantage, enabling more efficient task automation and system management.

A relevant Diploma or Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a closely related field is a prerequisite, demonstrating a solid theoretical and practical understanding of IT principles.

The desired skills extend to a proactive and inquisitive mindset, a keen eye for detail, and the ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team. Strong problem-solving capabilities and a commitment to continuous learning are also highly valued attributes.

This role offers a fantastic platform for professional growth, allowing the Junior DBA to gain extensive experience with enterprise-level database management, contribute to critical business operations, and develop advanced technical proficiencies within a supportive and innovative organizational structure.

The successful candidate will be an integral part of Massmart's ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to drive business success and enhance customer experiences across its diverse retail footprint.

The ongoing evolution of data management practices necessitates a proactive and skilled team, and this Junior DBA position is key to that strategic imperative.

The ability to adapt to new technologies and methodologies will be a significant asset in this dynamic environment.

Experience with cloud-based database services, while not explicitly mentioned, could also be a beneficial addition to a candidate's profile as Massmart continues to explore and integrate cloud solutions into its IT landscape.

Ultimately, Massmart is looking for an individual who is not only technically proficient but also possesses a strong work ethic and a genuine passion for database technology, ready to contribute meaningfully to the company's sustained success and technological advancement.

The role emphasizes not just technical execution but also the collaborative and communicative aspects necessary for effective IT service delivery in a complex organizational setting. This positions the Junior DBA as a crucial link in the chain of reliable and efficient IT support for Massmart's nationwide operations





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