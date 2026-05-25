Massive Sinkholes in Johannesburg's West Rand Communities: Residents Abandoned, Politicians Make Empty Promises

A West Rand community has been left to fend for itself as massive sinkholes continue to swallow parts of their neighbourhood. The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) and Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene conducted an oversight visit to parts of Roodepoort on Monday, following growing concerns over sinkholes related to illegal mining. Residents of the Witpoortjie Estate feel completely abandoned, with some communities living on Johannesburg's West Rand saying that the sinkholes have been growing for months and that recent heavy rains have caused the ground to deteriorate even further. During Monday's inspection, officials also visited parts of the Roodepoort CBD, where illegal mining tunnels have been discovered beneath businesses and roads. For many residents, the biggest frustration remains that the holes keep getting bigger while politicians continue to make empty promises to intervene.

A West Rand community said that it has been left to fend for itself as massive sinkholes continue to swallow parts of their neighbourhood. Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) officials and Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene conducted an oversight visit to parts of Roodepoort on Monday, following growing concerns over sinkholes related to illegal mining.

However, residents of the Witpoortjie Estate said that they feel completely abandoned. Some communities living on Johannesburg’s West Rand said that the massive sinkholes tearing through their neighbourhoods have been growing for months, with repeated pleas for help allegedly falling on deaf ears. Some of the craters now stretch more than 10 metres deep, yet children are still forced to walk and play just metres away from the danger.

Residents add that recent heavy rains have caused the ground to deteriorate even further, leaving many fearing that their homes could be next. During Monday's inspection, officials also visited parts of the Roodepoort CBD, where illegal mining tunnels have been discovered beneath businesses and roads. For many residents here, the biggest frustration remains that the holes keep getting bigger while politicians continue to make empty promises to intervene





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Sinkholes West Rand Roodepoort Joburg Transport MMC Johannesburg Roads Agency Illegal Mining Empty Promises Frustration

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