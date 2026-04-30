Massive Python Relocated in Limpopo Captures South Africa’s Attention

A 4.7-meter Southern African python was safely relocated from a farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, after being known to inhabit the area for over four years. The relocation, shared on Facebook by Lize Marais, has gone viral, sparking conversation about python conservation and dispelling common misconceptions about these snakes.

For over four years, Lize Marais (22) knew about a massive python at the farm in the Bela-Bela area of Limpopo where she works. Besides two brief sightings – one by the then farm manager and the other by a worker – and a single image of the snake on a trail camera, little was known about it until recently.

That changed in June when the roughly 4.7m snake was spotted and safely relocated. On Monday, Marais shared information, video footage and photos of the relocation in a Facebook post that captured South Africa’s attention, with the images going viral. Marais, who works in the game industry and also farms, says she did not share the information earlier to ensure the snake’s safety.

Python numbers are declining, and she notes they are often killed out of fear or for traditional medicine. Pythons are protected under national and provincial laws and listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Killing one is a criminal offence under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004, with penalties including fines or imprisonment.

The capture, according to Marais, who moved to Bela-Bela eight years ago after being born in Pretoria, involved a snake that had never caused any incidents.

'She avoids people, and that is why we were so lucky to see her. Right moment, right time and right area.

' The encounter occurred when a friend spotted the large snake basking in the sun. Marais found a female alongside a smaller male. They decided to relocate the female for its own safety after monitoring its tracks, as it was moving closer to the main road, posing a serious threat. Marais has observed that pythons often exhibit distinct personalities, a sentiment shared by other snake handlers.

This particular ‘massive lady’ was described as relaxed and curious.

'I wish I could've spent more time with her, but we focused on releasing her back into nature as quickly as possible. Her gentleness stood out a lot to me – she was very relaxed, almost as if she understood that she was not being harmed.

' The snake was identified as a Southern African python (Python natalensis), often confused with the African rock python (Python sebae). It was captured using professional tools from the African Snakebite Institute and placed in a modified canvas box with ventilation. The relocation occurred to a nature reserve, with the location kept confidential for safety. Unfortunately, the male python was too quick to capture during the same operation.

Marais explains that pythons move using lateral undulation, leaving smooth spoor about 15–20cm thick, sometimes showing scale patterns in sand. She notes that seeing a python of this size is uncommon, though the Bela-Bela area is known for large specimens, mentioning other relocated females measuring 4.5m and 4.3m. She emphasizes the importance of contacting a qualified snake handler when encountering a python, dispelling the myth that they actively hunt humans, stating they only defend themselves when threatened.

She advises against blocking their escape route and recommends remaining still to allow them to move away. Furthermore, Marais highlights the ecological role of large pythons, which eat infrequently – sometimes only once every four months – and contribute significantly to pest control by consuming rodents. A large python can consume over 150 rats and mice annually. She believes the viral attention on this python provides a valuable opportunity to educate the public about snakes and their environmental benefits.

The Facebook post garnered diverse reactions, with Marais appreciating the genuine questions and enjoying sharing her experience with fellow nature enthusiasts. She also suspects the python is even larger than the measured 4.7m, as it was contracted during measurement, and a recent sighting on a nearby farm suggests it is thriving





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