Mass Shooting in Johannesburg's Jumpers Settlement Leaves 12 Dead

A mass shooting in the Jumpers informal settlement of Johannesburg resulted in 12 fatalities and at least 10 injuries. Police suspect a group of over 10 armed individuals carried out the coordinated attack. The motive remains unclear, though the area is known for illegal mining activity. Authorities are investigating, including reviewing surveillance footage and searching for a white Toyota Quantum.

A Johannesburg informal settlement has been left reeling after a coordinated late-night shooting claimed the lives of 12 people and injured at least 10 others, marking one of the city's deadliest violent incidents in recent months.

The attack unfolded shortly after 11 pm on Tuesday, 9 June, in the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, east of Johannesburg. Residents reported that gunfire echoed through the community for more than an hour before silence finally returned. Police believe a group of more than 10 armed suspects entered the settlement after arriving in the area by vehicle. According to investigators, the gunmen moved through different sections of the community, firing at residents before fleeing the scene.

The victims included nine men and three women. Eleven people died at the scene, while a twelfth later succumbed to injuries in hospital. As daylight broke, the extent of the devastation became clear. Police cordons surrounded sections of the settlement while forensic teams processed the crime scene.

Families and neighbours watched as the bodies of victims were removed, creating what many described as a sombre and heartbreaking atmosphere. Residents reported seeing bullet holes in homes, blood-stained rooms and spent cartridge casings scattered across the area. Several survivors required medical treatment for gunshot wounds and injuries sustained during the attack. Authorities have not yet established a motive for the killings, although the area has long been associated with illegal mining activity.

The Cleveland area sits near sites linked to zama zama operations, and some residents say illegal miners have been active within the settlement for years. However, police have cautioned against concluding that investigations are complete. While speculation has emerged around possible links to illegal mining disputes, law enforcement officials say no direct connection has been confirmed. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby petrol station where the suspects were allegedly dropped off before entering the settlement.

Authorities are also following up on forensic evidence recovered near the scene, including electronic material that could assist the investigation. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that detectives, forensic specialists and crime intelligence teams have been deployed to pursue every lead.

In addition, a multidisciplinary task team has been established to identify and arrest the attackers. Investigators are reportedly searching for a white Toyota Quantum believed to be linked to the incident. The incident has once again sparked public concern about recurring mass shootings across South Africa. Several high-profile incidents in Gauteng and other provinces over the past year have raised questions about organised crime, illegal firearms and community safety





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Mass Shooting Johannesburg Informal Settlement Cleveland Illegal Mining Zama Zama South Africa Police Investigation Violent Incident

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