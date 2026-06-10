Mass Shooting in Johannesburg, Hawks Officer's Secret Link, and Bafana Boost for World Cup

This news summary covers the deadly mass shooting at the Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg, where twelve people were killed. It also details a Hawks officer's admission of secretly living with an alleged underworld figure during a commission inquiry into a major drug bust and missing evidence, and provides an update on Bafana Bafana's key players being fit for their opening World Cup match. Additional briefs include weather warnings, farming community disputes over FMD strategy, and other political and social news.

The Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg , experienced a horrific mass shooting on the night of June 10, 2026, resulting in the deaths of twelve people.

The settlement, which is located behind a green devil's fork fence, squeezed between industrial buildings, and situated on the site of the now-defunct Jumpers Deep Gold Mine Ltd East Incline shaft, was quiet until the sudden sound of gunfire, described as 'pah, pah, pah', interrupted the night. Residents, some preparing for bed and others already asleep, were startled by the initial noise, which some initially mistook for fireworks. This tragic event marks the first mass killing in the settlement's history.

In related security news, a dramatic disclosure was made at the Madlanga commission by a Hawks officer, known only as Witness I, who admitted to secretly living at the home of alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, despite previously denying any connection. This testimony is part of an investigation into the controversial July 2021 Aeroton drug bust, where 715.86 kilograms of cocaine were seized, and the subsequent disappearance of 136.46 kilograms from a SAPS forensic laboratory, believed to be an inside job.

In sports, the South African national football team, Bafana Bafana, received a double boost ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Mexico on June 12. Central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and left back Aubrey Modiba are both set to be available. Mbokazi, who was sent off in the penultimate qualifier against Zimbabwe and suspended for the final qualifier against Rwanda, will be able to play as his one-match ban from FIFA has been served.

Modiba's fitness is also confirmed. Meanwhile, the farming community is in an uproar over leaked emails showing a response from the chief of staff of Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen to a private-sector request for engagement on the country's foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccination strategy. The weather service has also issued warnings of damaging winds and very cold, wet, and windy conditions for parts of the Eastern Cape on Thursday, June 11, and certain areas in the Northern and Western Cape.

Other ongoing stories include the repatriation of Ghanaians, many of whom had overstayed their visas, and the fight against impeachment by Judge President Selby Mbenenge, alongside debates on the dangers of unchecked religion and the handling of undocumented foreigners by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Furthermore, Johannesburg's Committee of the Whole (COJ) has faced blame for worsening conditions, with questions about whether MPs are up to the task of impeachment proceedings.

Additional social media drama involved South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase and Nigerian footballer Tolu Arokodare, who unfollowed each other on Instagram following public accusations from his ex, involving claims about fake Birkin bags and a Dubai-based ex. In other briefs, Gauteng recorded its coldest night of 2026, and Shibiri was fired from a position, while a R10 billion wage agreement for the City of Johannesburg will not be cut, and Bafana jerseys are being sold from R299





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Jumpers Informal Settlement Mass Shooting Johannesburg Hawks Officer Vusimuzi Matlala Madlanga Commission Drug Bust Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup Mbekezeli Mbokazi Aubrey Modiba Mexico Match Foot-And-Mouth Disease John Steenhuisen Weather Warnings Eastern Cape Ghana Repatriation Mbenenge Impeachment Undocumented Foreigners COJ Mihlali Ndamase Tolu Arokodare

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