Mass Shooting at Johannesburg's Jumpers Settlement: Police Deploy National Resources to Investigate

A mass shooting in the Jumpers informal settlement of Johannesburg has prompted a major police response, including forensic and tactical teams, as authorities work to identify and apprehend the suspects. The incident, which left twelve people shot, remains under investigation with no clear motive established.

A tragic mass shooting occurred at the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg , at approximately 11pm on Tuesday, leaving twelve people shot. The incident has drawn a significant law enforcement response, with top police official Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane announcing the augmentation of Gauteng provincial teams with additional national specialized resources.

This includes forensic services, tactical response teams, and other investigative units aimed at expediting the investigation and ensuring those responsible are swiftly brought to justice. A multidisciplinary task team, comprising both provincial and national experts, will operate around the clock to pursue all leads, including tracing a white Toyota Quantum minibus allegedly linked to the attack. Witnesses reported that the gunmen walked through the streets firing randomly after being dropped off and later collected by the same minibus taxi.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown. The Jumpers settlement, named after a historic gold mine, is characterized by rampant illegal mining and high crime rates typical of densely populated informal areas. Police investigations are ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit anonymous tips via the MySAPS App.

In related developments, a police ballistics expert named Makgotloe has been charged in an alleged murder cover-up, and gun dealers have taken legal action against police over registry chaos





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Mass Shooting Johannesburg Jumpers Settlement Police Investigation Forensic Services Tactical Response Minibus Taxi Illegal Mining Crime Stop Ballistics Expert Cover-Up

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