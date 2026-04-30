Mass Protests in Johannesburg Demand Deportation of Undocumented Migrants

Thousands of protesters, including members of March and March, Operation Dudula, and ActionSA, marched in Johannesburg’s CBD, calling for the immediate deportation of undocumented foreign nationals. The demonstration, which disrupted business activities, was driven by allegations of crime and corruption linked to illegal immigration. The Gauteng government responded by pledging stricter border controls and immigration reforms, but protests have spread to other provinces amid growing public anger.

Tensions flared in Johannesburg on 29 April as thousands of protesters, led by the March and March movement, took to the streets demanding the immediate deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

The demonstration, which brought business activity in the city’s central business district to a standstill, was fueled by allegations of crime and corruption linked to undocumented migrants. Protesters, including members of Operation Dudula, ActionSA, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and the MK Party, marched to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, where they handed over a memorandum of demands to Premier Panyaza Lesufi. The group gave the government seven days to respond, threatening further protests if their demands were not met.

Among the protesters' key demands were stricter immigration controls, a review of asylum policies, and action against businesses employing undocumented workers. March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma accused corrupt police officers of colluding with illegal immigrants, calling for their arrest and the deportation of all undocumented foreigners. She cited findings from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that highlighted unlawful document procurement as evidence of systemic failures.

Meanwhile, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba argued that the government’s inaction on illegal immigration was fueling xenophobia and allowing criminal syndicates to thrive. He pointed to the recent disappearance of Mazwi Khubheka, a 27-year-old from Vosloorus, who was allegedly kidnapped by foreign nationals, as proof of the urgent need for government intervention. The Gauteng government acknowledged the protesters’ concerns, with Premier Lesufi accepting the memorandum but declining to address the crowd directly.

In a subsequent statement, government spokesperson William Baloyi reaffirmed the state’s commitment to tightening border controls and reforming the immigration system. He noted a 46% increase in deportations since April 2023, with the Border Management Authority having removed 500,000 undocumented individuals. Baloyi also highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize ports of entry, including the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system and upgrades at key border posts such as Lebombo, Beitbridge, and Maseru Bridge.

Despite these measures, protests have spread to other provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, signaling growing public frustration over immigration policies





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