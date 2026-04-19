Masilela Urges Midfield Changes for Chiefs Ahead of Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tsepo Masilela has expressed strong concerns over the club's current midfield setup, specifically questioning the effectiveness of Lebohang Maboe and Thabo Cele ahead of their crucial Soweto Derby clash against Orlando Pirates. Masilela suggests that a midfield pairing of Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Siphesihle Ndlovu would offer better balance and stability, warning that the current combination could leave Chiefs vulnerable to Pirates' attack.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tsepo Masilela has voiced significant apprehension regarding the team's midfield configuration as they prepare for the pivotal Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates . Masilela expressed doubt over the efficacy of the current midfield partnership of Lebohang Maboe and Thabo Cele, particularly after Chiefs' frustrating goalless draw against Polokwane City this past Saturday. With Amakhosi slated to face their fierce rivals Pirates for the second time this season on Sunday, Masilela is of the strong opinion that alterations are imperative in the central midfield area. He posited that introducing Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Siphesihle Ndlovu into the lineup could offer a more advantageous balance and a greater degree of stability in the team's engine room.

Masilela articulated his concerns quite clearly, stating that for the upcoming clash against Pirates, the team is likely to encounter considerable difficulties if they opt to retain the same midfield pairing. He specifically highlighted concerns about Thabo Cele, suggesting that the player appears to be struggling with match fitness and is not yet at his optimal level. Masilela recommended a return to the combination of Ndlovu and Mthethwa, emphasizing that the current setup leaves too many significant gaps and spaces in midfield. He elaborated on this point, warning that continuing with the existing midfield arrangement could leave Kaizer Chiefs dangerously exposed to the attacking prowess of Orlando Pirates.

Masilela pointed out the lack of a disciplined defensive structure within the Chiefs team, noting that their wingers do not consistently track back effectively to support the midfield. Consequently, he expressed skepticism about their ability to contain the potent Pirates attack. He indicated a willingness to consider bringing Mthethwa back into the fold, acknowledging that the player has experienced intermittent appearances in the team. Chiefs experienced a resounding 3-0 defeat at the hands of Pirates in their prior encounter back in February. However, with nearly two months having elapsed since that match, the Amakhosi appear to have evolved as a unit and will be highly motivated to thwart the Buccaneers' aspirations of clinching the Betway Premiership title.

The performance and selection in midfield will undoubtedly be a key talking point for coaches and fans alike, as the club seeks to achieve a crucial victory in this high-stakes derby. The tactical decisions made in the middle of the park could very well dictate the outcome of the match, and Masilela’s insights offer a valuable perspective from a former player deeply familiar with the club’s dynamics and the intensity of the Soweto Derby. The upcoming fixture is not just about bragging rights; it holds significant implications for both teams' league positions and momentum heading into the latter stages of the season.

The pressure on the Chiefs midfield to perform effectively will be immense, and any perceived weaknesses could be ruthlessly exploited by a formidable Orlando Pirates side. The former defender's assessment underscores the importance of midfield control in derby matches, where battles for possession and strategic positioning can often be the deciding factor. He is urging for a pragmatic approach that prioritizes defensive solidity and midfield dominance to counter the opposition's strengths. The suggestion to bring back Mthethwa, despite his fluctuating game time, points to a desire for a more experienced and possibly more defensively astute presence in the heart of the park, which could provide the necessary ballast against a dynamic Pirates attack. The contrast between the two teams' recent form and their historical performances in this fixture adds another layer of intrigue to Masilela’s cautious outlook.





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Kaizer Chiefs Orlando Pirates Soweto Derby Tsepo Masilela Midfield

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