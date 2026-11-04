Mashatile votes in Kelvin, urges incoming councillors to prioritise voters and service delivery

Deputy President Paul Mashatile cast his vote at St Johannes Lutheran Church in Kelvin, Johannesburg, and urged incoming councillors to prioritise residents' challenges such as water, roads and jobs.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile cast his vote at St Johannes Lutheran Church in Kelvin, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, November 4, alongside his wife Humile Mashatile. Speaking to the media afterwards, he called on councillors who win the election to put voters first and act on the concerns residents raised during the campaign.

Mashatile Urges Focus on Service Delivery

Mashatile said the pleas of residents must be heard and acted upon after the election. What is important from now on is for councillors who are going to come in to address the challenges our people are facing, he said. When candidates were campaigning, we heard what people were raising, he added. He said people in Johannesburg and in Bronkhorstspruit in Tshwane had highlighted water challenges, problems with roads and young people looking for jobs.

Also read Ramaphosa, Mashatile among millions expected to vote today

He said he hoped councillors from all parties would prioritise working for the people and not for themselves. Mashatile said all councillors should prioritise job creation and improve service delivery for everybody. We have said this to ANC councillors, that they are there for you, he said. We are confident that in the coming years, people are going to see a lot of improvement from the side of the ANC.

Advertisement

He expressed confidence that the ANC would garner enough support in Johannesburg to lead the city again, despite the high level of contestation. It has been a difficult campaign and in Johannesburg there are more parties campaigning, plus-minus 80 parties, he said. It is a big challenge, but we have put up a good fight. Mashatile said the ANC had been to all corners of the region with its teams and that people came out.

Confidence in ANC Campaign Performance

We did door-to-door, and we are confident the ANC will get good support, he said. He also thanked ANC volunteers for their efforts during the campaign, praising their work in mobilising support for the governing party. He encouraged South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and welcomed participation across the country, but expressed concern that turnout appeared low in some areas.

He urged those who had not yet voted to make their way to polling stations and support political parties of their choice. Mashatile called on despondent voters not to lose hope and to make use of their democratic right. When you sit at home and dont vote, some other people are going to vote for you, he said. What they vote for, that is what you will get.

People are spoilt for choice so there is no need to stay at home. He described Election Day as an important moment for South Africas democracy, reminding citizens of the struggle that secured their right to vote. I want to call upon all South Africans to go out and vote, he said. It is good for our democracy.

Advertisement

Call for Democratic Voter Participation

This is what we fought for. Mashatile said he appreciated the conduct of political parties contesting the election. It is democratic, it is free. There is no intimidation, no violence, he said.

People have been campaigning for a long time and the time to vote has come now. He also sought to reassure voters about their safety, saying there was no reason for people to stay away from polling stations. It is a democracy. It is free.

Emphasis on Safe and Fair Voting

There is no intimidation. There is no violence. Please come out, he said. Mashatile maintained that beyond the outcome of the elections, the focus must shift towards ensuring that newly elected councillors tackle the challenges confronting residents.

He said the responsibility to deliver services must take centre stage once the 2026 Local Government Elections are concluded.