Deputy President Paul Mashatile says Cabinet will fast track a DIRCO framework governing foreign trips by former presidents, requiring full schedules of meetings.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has told Parliament that Cabinet will fast track a new framework governing the foreign travel of former presidents. The framework is being drafted by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and follows a visit to India by former President Jacob Zuma. Mashatile made the statement while addressing members of Parliament, where he said the government wants the rules finalised quickly to avoid a repeat of the difficulties that followed that trip.

The source material cuts off before fully describing the India visit, so the specific details of that trip are not set out here. What is clear is that the government sees the gap in existing arrangements as serious enough to justify accelerated work on a replacement framework. The revised protocols are intended to define how former heads of state conduct official-style engagements abroad when they travel outside their personal capacity.

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How the Revised Framework Would Work

The revised framework will require the disclosure of a full schedule of meetings and activities. Under this requirement, a former president travelling abroad would need to provide a complete account of the engagements planned during the trip, rather than only a general notice of the visit.

DIRCO is responsible for drafting the framework, and its role connects directly to South Africa's diplomatic network. Because the rules are meant to give the government advance visibility into travel, the disclosure requirement is designed to ensure officials know who a former president plans to meet and what activities are scheduled before the trip takes place.

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Mashatile said Cabinet wants a speedy finalisation of the framework to prevent a similar situation from happening again. The emphasis on speed suggests that the government views the absence of clear protocols as the core problem, rather than any single individual's conduct.

Government Plans for South African Missions

Mashatile said Minister Lamola and DIRCO will contact all of South Africa's missions abroad so that those offices understand what is coming. In his words, the missions must already have a sense of what is coming before the framework reaches them in final form.

Mashatile also said Cabinet will push the process forward from its side. He stated that Cabinet would ensure the framework is fast tracked so that it reaches all missions as soon as possible, with the aim of avoiding further difficulties in the future.

The approach has two parts: early notification through the minister and DIRCO, and a formal Cabinet process to speed the document to the missions. Together, these steps are meant to make sure that South African representatives abroad are prepared before any former president's trip begins.

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What the Framework Means Going Forward

For the public, the framework is about transparency in how former presidents use South Africa's diplomatic channels when they travel abroad. A required schedule of meetings would give the government a clear record of the engagements involved, which could matter for accountability and for the reputation of the country's missions.

For the missions themselves, the framework will set out what they must expect and prepare for. The source does not give a date for when Cabinet will approve the document or when it will reach the missions, so the timing of the next steps remains tied to the Cabinet process that Mashatile described to MPs.