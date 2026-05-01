Mashatile Declares ANC Victory Certain in 2026 Local Elections, Urges Alliance Unity

Deputy President Paul Mashatile confidently predicted an ANC win in the November 2026 local government elections while addressing supporters in Polokwane. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining unity within the Tripartite Alliance amidst the SACP’s decision to contest the elections independently.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered a robust message of confidence and unity at a rally held at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Addressing a large gathering of African National Congress (ANC) supporters alongside representatives from the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and other alliance partners on Workers’ Day, Mashatile unequivocally stated the ANC’s determination to secure victory in the upcoming local government elections scheduled for November 4th, 2026. He emphasized that this victory isn’t merely desired, but is considered a certainty, reflecting the ANC’s intensified campaign efforts and the strength derived from its longstanding alliances.

Mashatile’s speech underscored the ANC’s historical role in leading South Africa from the struggle for liberation to the establishment of a democratic society, asserting that the party remains the primary vehicle for realizing the hopes and aspirations of the South African people. He urged supporters to approach the campaign not as a perfunctory exercise, but as a focused drive towards a definitive win, highlighting the continued relevance of the ANC in addressing critical issues of dignity, service delivery, and socio-economic transformation within communities across the nation.

The Deputy President’s address served as a powerful call to action, reinforcing the ANC’s commitment to improving the lives of ordinary citizens and solidifying its position as the leading political force in the country. A significant portion of Mashatile’s address was dedicated to addressing the recent decision by the South African Communist Party (SACP) to independently contest the local government elections – a departure from the historical norm of unified participation within the Tripartite Alliance.

While acknowledging the SACP’s right to make its own electoral choices, Mashatile cautioned against any actions that could potentially fracture the alliance and weaken the collective strength of the working-class movement. He stressed the historical importance of unity within the Tripartite Alliance – comprising the ANC, COSATU, and the SACP – as a cornerstone of South Africa’s progress.

Mashatile expressed concern over recent developments that could undermine this unity, emphasizing the need to avoid fragmentation and maintain a cohesive front in the pursuit of shared goals. He specifically called for a renewed commitment to political education and the building of a disciplined and united movement of workers, echoing the sentiments expressed by other alliance leaders present at the rally, including COSATU President Zingiswa Losi, Alex Mashilo, and Sanco Deputy President.

The Deputy President’s plea for unity was not merely a call for superficial harmony, but a strategic imperative aimed at safeguarding the National Democratic Revolution and ensuring the complete emancipation of all South Africans. He warned against allowing perceived differences to undermine the broader objectives of the alliance, urging supporters to resist any attempts to sow division.

Furthermore, Mashatile reiterated the ANC’s unwavering dedication to the principles of workers’ rights, human dignity, and economic justice. He emphasized the urgent need to achieve economic liberation for all South Africans, ensuring that the benefits of economic growth are shared equitably across society. This commitment was framed within the context of the ANC’s broader vision for a transformed South Africa, one where all citizens have the opportunity to live fulfilling and prosperous lives.

The ANC has recently communicated with members holding dual membership in both the ANC and SACP, requesting a declaration of their intended campaign focus – either for the ANC or the SACP. This move, however, has been met with criticism from the SACP, who view it as a form of intimidation. The SACP has defended its decision to contest the elections independently, citing a resolution passed at its 2022 congress.

Mashatile’s speech, therefore, can be seen as a direct response to these developments, attempting to reaffirm the importance of alliance unity while acknowledging the SACP’s autonomy. The rally in Polokwane served as a crucial platform for the ANC to galvanize its supporters, address internal challenges, and articulate its vision for the future, as it prepares for a fiercely contested local government election that will undoubtedly shape the political landscape of South Africa





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ANC Paul Mashatile Local Elections 2026 SACP COSATU Tripartite Alliance South Africa Workers’ Day Political Rally Polokwane

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