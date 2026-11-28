Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has prioritised the city's water crisis, visiting Brixton Reservoir to assess infrastructure challenges after promising to restore basic services.

Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has hit the ground running on the city's water crisis, conducting an oversight visit to Johannesburg Water's Brixton Reservoir on Sunday for a briefing with senior management.

The visit came after Mashaba was elected executive mayor at a late-night council sitting on Friday, where he secured 170 votes to defeat the DA's Helen Zille. Mashaba said the visit was mainly to understand the reasons for Johannesburg's persistent water supply problems and how to resolve them. He was accompanied by his deputy, Thapelo Radebe. The city has outlined several infrastructure challenges affecting water supply across Johannesburg, with a number of reservoirs and pump stations undergoing repairs or upgrades.

Also read Herman Mashaba elected Johannesburg mayor in ANC-backed coalition deal

Johannesburg Water Reservoir Infrastructure Status

At Crosby Reservoir, Mashaba said water was being supplied, but levels remained low. Work was under way to improve its capacity to supply surrounding communities. The backup pump station at Crosby had been completed and was operational, while equipment was still being procured to complete the main pump station. At Brixton Reservoir, a new reservoir and water tower had been completed and were operational, increasing the amount of water that could be stored for residents.

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However, infrastructure challenges remained at Hursthill. Hursthill 1 Reservoir had been taken out of normal operation because of structural defects, leaving residents in higher-lying areas experiencing low water pressure or no water. A contractor had been appointed, with repairs scheduled to begin in January 2027. At Hursthill 2 Reservoir, structural damage had limited operations to about 40% of capacity, and repairs to restore the reservoir were 48% complete.

Construction at Hector Norris Pump Station was 98% complete. Once operational, the facility was expected to help improve water distribution, Mashaba said. Addressing councillors after his election, Mashaba said his administration would prioritise rebuilding public trust and ensuring residents received the services they paid for. Residents are not looking for a mayor who delivers long speeches or a council that spends its time fighting among itself, he said.

Mashaba Vows to Prioritize Electricity Outages

They want us to get on with the work of making sure that there is water in their taps, electricity in their homes, refuse is collected on time, and their taxes are spent on delivering the services they deserve. Mashaba also vowed to prioritise electricity outages and failing infrastructure. In his acceptance speech, he promised urgent interventions at Johannesburg Water and City Power, a citywide clean-up campaign and more JMPD officers to tackle crime.

He committed to an independent anti-corruption unit, transparent tender processes and a five-year target to get every streetlight and traffic light working. He also pledged to tackle hijacked buildings and strengthen law enforcement. Mashaba, who previously led the city from 2016 to 2019, said he would present a 100-day action plan, adding that residents must judge his administration by its delivery rather than its promises.

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New Executive Develops Long-Term Recovery Plan

From Monday, I will gather the new executive and the city's senior management to begin developing a credible plan of action to rebuild Johannesburg's failing infrastructure, restore reliable services, and put our city on a path to a long-term recovery, he said. I must emphasise long-term recovery because we must be realistic and honest about what it will take to fix our city.

The meeting also saw the ANC secure three other key council positions, with Adolph Marema elected speaker, Thapelo Radebe deputy mayor and Nomoya Mnisi council whip. Mashaba's visit to Brixton comes as residents continue to grapple with unreliable water supply, placing pressure on the new administration to turn its promises of improved service delivery into tangible results.