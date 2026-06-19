Maserati Unveils Revamped Grecale, GranCabrio and GranTurismo with Extended EV Ranges and New Engines

Maserati has introduced refreshed versions of its Grecale SUV, GranCabrio convertible, and GranTurismo coupe, featuring longer electric ranges and upgraded high-performance engines. The updates are part of a broader strategy to reposition the Stellantis-owned luxury brand ahead of a key capital markets event, while the company confirms talks with potential technology partners to improve its electronic systems and supply chain despite ongoing financial losses.

Maserati has refreshed its lineup with updated versions of the Grecale SUV, GranCabrio convertible, and GranTurismo coupe, showcasing longer electric vehicle ranges and new high-performance engines.

The Italian luxury automaker, part of the Stellantis group, unveiled these models ahead of a crucial capital markets day in December, where it aims to chart a new strategic direction for the struggling brand. Maserati stated its plan to strengthen its identity as a pure luxury marque, with two additional large-sized vehicles in the pipeline.

The refreshed Grecale remains available in petrol, hybrid, and fully electric variants, while the GranTurismo and GranCabrio are offered with petrol and electric powertrains, featuring the potent 290kW 3.0-liter six-cylinder Nettuno engine. Pricing for Maserati vehicles starts from approximately €80,000 in Europe.

In discussions about future technology and component supply, Maserati executives confirmed negotiations with two major partners to enhance electronic architecture and secure specialized parts, though specific partners were not named, ruling out any link to Jaguar Land Rover or Tata Motors. The brand also dismissed speculation about a potential sale, despite recent financial challenges. In the previous year, Maserati shipped fewer than 8,000 vehicles and recorded an adjusted operating loss of €198 million, highlighting the urgency for a turnaround.

The refreshed lineup and strategic partnerships are central to Maserati's ambition to regain market relevance and achieve profitability in the competitive luxury automotive segment





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