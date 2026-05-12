Marumo Magane: Revealing His Oversights in Drug Bust Case

Crime Analytics officer Marumo Magane has revealed his missteps during a high-profile drug bust case, highlighting his lack of authority and experience. He is testifying before the Madlanga Commission to explain his presence at the event.

Crime Analytics officer Marumo Magane admitted to several "oversights" during a high-profile drug bust case, despite his office-bound duty to analyze and collate crime statistics.

Marumo was present at the July 2021 drug bust where 741 kilograms of cocaine were confiscated, but his involvement raised eyebrows as he lacks the authority and experience. He has been testifying before the Madlanga Commission to explain his presence. To date, he has been cleared of any wrongdoing, including internal SAPS charges. The timeline of this event unfolded with Marumo's admission of his mistakes during his testimony on Tuesday





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Marumo Magane Drug Bust Oversights Madlanga Commission Cleared Of Wrongdoing Timeline

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