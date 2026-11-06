Marquez can win record eighth MotoGP title in Qatar as safety concerns persist

Marc Marquez leads the MotoGP standings with 399 points and can clinch a record-equalling eighth title in Qatar, though rider safety concerns over the regional conflict have overshadowed the event.

Marc Marquez can clinch a record-equalling eighth MotoGP title at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend, but the Ducati rider says he would rather not be racing so close to a regional conflict.

The race at the Lusail International Circuit runs from November 6 to 8 after being postponed from April because of the conflict. Marquez leads the championship with 399 points, 44 ahead of Aprilia's Jorge Martin and 67 clear of Marco Bezzecchi. He can equal Giacomo Agostini's haul of eight premier class world championships.

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Marquez and Martin Title Battle

"Not the best place to be but, in the end, we have a contract and we are ready to race here in Qatar," Marquez said. "I tried to arrive as late as possible and I will leave as soon as possible. You can see that some people are affected a bit more, some people a bit less. But in the end, we must be professional.

" MotoGP officials told teams in Malaysia on Sunday they had received no information warranting a change to the Qatar Grand Prix, despite riders' concerns about the war against Iran. MotoGP has said independent risk assessments show it is safe to race, while Qatar has given official assurances and guarantees that teams and riders will not be stranded if the conflict escalates. Aprilia boss Massimo Rivola supported the decision to race.

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"If the organisers say it's safe, we have to go. There's not much to debate. Honestly, I don't understand all this fuss that's being made," Rivola told AS.

"I want to go. If you don't want to do this job, you stay home.

Teams Face Sporting Consequences

" Yamaha withdrew after the Japanese manufacturer cited company-wide travel restrictions. MotoGP said the team could face sporting consequences for not honouring its contract, a decision for governing body FIM, which did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"I don't want to go. Like everybody," Pramac Racing's Jack Miller said in Sepang.

"They can attack us at any angle. Both financially and on the sporting side with our licences and also the team. Do I want to hurt the team? Not at all.

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But at the same time, I don't feel like pushing the horse to race.

Raul Fernandez Comments on Qatar

" Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez said it had been a strange weekend since arriving in Qatar. "The tension of there being a war going on and you being right in the thick of it, for the people working there, it's not exactly the ideal atmosphere," he said. Martin, the 2024 champion, was declared fit on Friday after withdrawing from Malaysia with a fractured right wrist. He is 44 points behind Marquez and eager to return after his title hopes faded.

"I went back to Spain to continue the treatment I need to recover from the injury and to get to Qatar in the best shape possible. Now we'll see how the body responds," Martin said. Bezzecchi, Martin's factory Aprilia team-mate, is third on 332 points. He won four of the first seven races and was once a clear favourite.

"I'm happy to be heading to Qatar. It's a track I really like," Bezzecchi said. Marquez needs to outscore Martin by 30 points in Qatar to secure the title. If he does, Martin could not overtake him in the last two rounds in Portugal and Valencia even with all 74 points on offer.

Race Schedule and Other Riders

Bezzecchi can delay the title if Marquez fails to outscore him by eight points. In Moto3, Ruché Moodley is hoping for a strong finish to the season with only a solitary point so far. Brad Binder is contesting his third-last MotoGP event before moving to World Superbike next year, sitting 11th in the standings, his lowest finish in six premier class seasons. Aldeguer hopes to return after fracturing his hand four rounds ago in Indonesia.

The sprint race and main race in Qatar start at 6pm on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The Moto3 race starts at 3pm on Sunday.